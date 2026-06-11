Andrew Windsor Hit With Fresh Public Snub as Disgraced Royal's 'Well-Worn and Dirty' Gloves Flop at Auction
June 11 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
A pair of Andrew Mountbatten-Windor's "worn and dirty" gloves failed to earn attention at a recent auction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the disgraced former prince faces allegations of misconduct while holding public office in connection with leaked correspondences with Jeffrey Epstein, it appears that royal collectors were less than enthusiastic about shelling out big bucks for old articles of his clothing.
Auction Hoped for Pricey Bids
The gloves, which had been donated to a charity auction by Andrew himself around the time of the Falklands War, were originally purchased more than 40 years ago.
The buyer finally offered them up for sale once again after decades, hoping that the used gloves would sell for somewhere in between $1,300 and $2,700 in U.S. dollars, according to Express.
The leather gloves showed evidence of wear and tear from wartime service, as Andrew once served with 820 Naval Air Squadron aboard HMS Invincible.
'No Interest and No Bids'
Despite Andrew's name being splashed across headlines for his many alleged scandals and controversial affiliations, James Grinter, the auctioneer, explained that there was "no interest and no bids" for the gloves.
"In the past, items connected to Andrew have done well, but his current lack of popularity shone through in this sale," Grinter continued. "I think he is too hot to handle for the market at the moment."
"Andrew was at the height of his popularity during the Falklands War and very highly regarded at the time," he added of the reason behind potential interest in the items. "It would have been inconceivable then that he would be disgraced for his subsequent behavior."
Other Royal Items Sell Easily
But it was clear that it wasn't the venue that was the problem. Other royal items that had been put up for grabs were swiftly sold.
In fact, a letter penned by Princess Diana herself sold for over $7,000 at the same auction.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Shocking Arrest
As Radar previously reported, Andrew was taken into police custody in February on his 66th birthday. The embattled royal was arrested after allegedly leaking trade envoy documents to the late convicted s-- offender.
Thames Valley Police confirmed that they "arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time."
Later that day, he was released and subsequently photographed looking alarmed as he ducked into the backseat of a vehicle departing Aylsham police station in Norfolk shortly around 7 p.m. that evening.
He has denied allegations of wrongdoing in connection with the case.
However, Andrew yet again faced scrutiny after he was accused of behaving inappropriately toward a woman at the Royal Ascot in 2002.
"We cannot go into specifics of our ongoing investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry," a spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said at the time.