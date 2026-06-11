Andrew Windsor Hit With Fresh Public Snub as Disgraced Royal's 'Well-Worn and Dirty' Gloves Flop at Auction

The gloves, which had been donated to a charity auction by Andrew himself around the time of the Falklands War, were originally purchased more than 40 years ago.

The buyer finally offered them up for sale once again after decades, hoping that the used gloves would sell for somewhere in between $1,300 and $2,700 in U.S. dollars, according to Express.

The leather gloves showed evidence of wear and tear from wartime service, as Andrew once served with 820 Naval Air Squadron aboard HMS Invincible.