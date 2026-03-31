EXCLUSIVE: Royal Rumble — King Charles and His Heir William 'Now in All-Out War' Over Handling of Andrew Windsor Scandal
March 31 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
It's war. King Charles III and his heir, Prince William, are locked in a bitter behind-the-scenes battle over how to deal with disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – a clash that insiders said is ripping the royal family apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The explosive standoff between father and son is forcing other royals to quietly choose sides as tensions continue to mount.
William Furious Over Andrew Inaction
Thus far, Charles, 77, has resisted calls to remove his younger brother Andrew from the line of succession despite the scandal surrounding Andrew's ties to the late convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein – and Andrew's reported threats to bring the palace down with him.
But William, insiders said, is furious over what he sees as dangerous hesitation.
"In William's mind, Andrew should have been removed from the line of succession immediately and cut out of royal life completely," confided a palace source.
"The fact that the situation with Andrew wasn't dealt with years ago horrifies him. As far as William is concerned, they can't allow Andrew's intimidation or threats of retaliation to dictate what happens."
Andrew has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.
Some very explosive arguments have taken place at the palace, with a second insider revealing: "William was promised more responsibility and influence, but that hasn't materialized. He feels frozen out, and he's complaining about it openly. The tension between him and Charles is obvious to everyone – and it's only getting worse."
Pressure Mounts on Charles to Act
Calls for Charles to begin handing greater authority to his 43-year-old heir have grown louder as the Andrew controversy spirals out of control.
Unfortunately, there are few signs the royal stalemate will end anytime soon.
"They're both incredibly strong-willed men with formidable tempers, and they both believe they're right," said an insider. "William is convinced his father's inaction will ultimately become William's burden to carry when he takes the throne. That's what really eats at him. If the decision had been his, Andrew would have been banished years ago."
Charles Furious Over William's Pressure
Charles is said to be deeply irritated by what he sees as his son's pressure campaign.
The insider said: "Charles is aghast that William thinks he can tell the king how to handle this. He's still the monarch, and he doesn't appreciate being pushed by his own son – however passionate William might be.
"This isn't just about Andrew. At its core, this is about who truly steers the ship – and who will ultimately control the monarchy's future."
Andrew Marked for Death
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Former Prince Andrew fears he will be murdered behind bars if he is eventually charged with misconduct in public office and convicted – or even before he makes it to prison.
Andrew is "convinced it's a giant plot to take him down and that a growing section of people on both sides of the pond would be a good deal happier if he were dead because of his ties to Epstein."
The ex-prince's paranoia has him "spiraling right now," the insider added.
"He's hardly leaving the house, and when he does, it's a huge production because he's convinced there are people out to kill him. He's become painfully aware of how despised he is, to the point where he's afraid that if people see him in the street, they might just attack him."
Even worse, conspiracy theories are swirling around the United States, "claiming Epstein was murdered in jail," noted the insider.
"Of course, Andrew's terrified that if he ends up in jail, the same thing could happen to him."