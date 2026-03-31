EXCLUSIVE: Royal Rumble — King Charles and His Heir William 'Now in All-Out War' Over Handling of Andrew Windsor Scandal

Thus far, Charles, 77, has resisted calls to remove his younger brother Andrew from the line of succession despite the scandal surrounding Andrew's ties to the late convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein – and Andrew's reported threats to bring the palace down with him.

But William, insiders said, is furious over what he sees as dangerous hesitation.

"In William's mind, Andrew should have been removed from the line of succession immediately and cut out of royal life completely," confided a palace source.

"The fact that the situation with Andrew wasn't dealt with years ago horrifies him. As far as William is concerned, they can't allow Andrew's intimidation or threats of retaliation to dictate what happens."

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Some very explosive arguments have taken place at the palace, with a second insider revealing: "William was promised more responsibility and influence, but that hasn't materialized. He feels frozen out, and he's complaining about it openly. The tension between him and Charles is obvious to everyone – and it's only getting worse."