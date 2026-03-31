Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Rumble — King Charles and His Heir William 'Now in All-Out War' Over Handling of Andrew Windsor Scandal

King Charles and Prince William clash in all-out war over handling of disgraced Andrew Windsor's Epstein scandal.
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince William clash in all-out war over handling of disgraced Andrew Windsor's Epstein scandal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

It's war. King Charles III and his heir, Prince William, are locked in a bitter behind-the-scenes battle over how to deal with disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – a clash that insiders said is ripping the royal family apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The explosive standoff between father and son is forcing other royals to quietly choose sides as tensions continue to mount.

Article continues below advertisement

William Furious Over Andrew Inaction

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
King Charles III and Prince William are allegedly at odds over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's status following his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

King Charles III and Prince William are allegedly at odds over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's status following his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Thus far, Charles, 77, has resisted calls to remove his younger brother Andrew from the line of succession despite the scandal surrounding Andrew's ties to the late convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein – and Andrew's reported threats to bring the palace down with him.

But William, insiders said, is furious over what he sees as dangerous hesitation.

"In William's mind, Andrew should have been removed from the line of succession immediately and cut out of royal life completely," confided a palace source.

"The fact that the situation with Andrew wasn't dealt with years ago horrifies him. As far as William is concerned, they can't allow Andrew's intimidation or threats of retaliation to dictate what happens."

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Some very explosive arguments have taken place at the palace, with a second insider revealing: "William was promised more responsibility and influence, but that hasn't materialized. He feels frozen out, and he's complaining about it openly. The tension between him and Charles is obvious to everyone – and it's only getting worse."

Article continues below advertisement

Pressure Mounts on Charles to Act

Article continues below advertisement
Prince William is said to be pushing for Andrew's removal, while King Charles resists calls to act.
Source: MEGA

Prince William is said to be pushing for Andrew's removal, while King Charles resists calls to act.

Article continues below advertisement

Calls for Charles to begin handing greater authority to his 43-year-old heir have grown louder as the Andrew controversy spirals out of control.

Unfortunately, there are few signs the royal stalemate will end anytime soon.

"They're both incredibly strong-willed men with formidable tempers, and they both believe they're right," said an insider. "William is convinced his father's inaction will ultimately become William's burden to carry when he takes the throne. That's what really eats at him. If the decision had been his, Andrew would have been banished years ago."

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Furious Over William's Pressure

Article continues below advertisement
Tensions rise as insiders claim Prince William fears inheriting the fallout of King Charles' inaction on Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Tensions rise as insiders claim Prince William fears inheriting the fallout of King Charles' inaction on Prince Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles is said to be deeply irritated by what he sees as his son's pressure campaign.

The insider said: "Charles is aghast that William thinks he can tell the king how to handle this. He's still the monarch, and he doesn't appreciate being pushed by his own son – however passionate William might be.

"This isn't just about Andrew. At its core, this is about who truly steers the ship – and who will ultimately control the monarchy's future."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Marked for Death

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

EXCLUSIVE: How JFK Jr. Died Suffering From a Broken Heart — With his Sexless Marriage in Tatters and Wife Carolyn Doing Cocaine

warren beatty wild dating life marriage barbra streisand th birthdaypp

EXCLUSIVE: Warren's Wild Ways — Inside Beatty's Reclusive Life, Dating History and That One Steamy Night With Barbra Streisand... As Hollywood Icon Celebrates 89th Birthday

Article continues below advertisement
King Charles is allegedly frustrated by Prince William's attempts to influence decisions regarding Andrew.
Source: MEGA

King Charles is allegedly frustrated by Prince William's attempts to influence decisions regarding Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Prince Andrew fears he will be murdered behind bars if he is eventually charged with misconduct in public office and convicted – or even before he makes it to prison.

Andrew is "convinced it's a giant plot to take him down and that a growing section of people on both sides of the pond would be a good deal happier if he were dead because of his ties to Epstein."

Article continues below advertisement
Andrew is said to fear for his safety amid ongoing scrutiny tied to Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Andrew is said to fear for his safety amid ongoing scrutiny tied to Epstein.

The ex-prince's paranoia has him "spiraling right now," the insider added.

"He's hardly leaving the house, and when he does, it's a huge production because he's convinced there are people out to kill him. He's become painfully aware of how despised he is, to the point where he's afraid that if people see him in the street, they might just attack him."

Even worse, conspiracy theories are swirling around the United States, "claiming Epstein was murdered in jail," noted the insider.

"Of course, Andrew's terrified that if he ends up in jail, the same thing could happen to him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.