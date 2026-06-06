EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Most Eye-Wateringly Expensive Trip as UK Trade Envoy Revealed — As He Faces New Sleaze Allegation From Waitress
June 6 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor's most costly overseas trip as Britain's trade envoy has come under scrutiny as the former royal faces a fresh allegation of inappropriate behavior now being examined by police, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shamed former duke, 66, served as the UK's special representative for international trade and investment from 2001 to 2011 – a role he assumed after Queen Elizabeth II encouraged him to succeed the Duke of Kent.
'Air Miles Andy' Ruled Foreign Travel Role
During that decade, he traveled extensively on behalf of British business interests, earning the nickname "Air Miles Andy" because of the scale and cost of his overseas visits.
The renewed focus on his trips in the role comes as detectives continue to investigate allegations connected to his conduct while in public office.
A source told us: "Questions are being asked again about the level of spending during that period and whether enough scrutiny was applied to how public money was used. The costs involved were extraordinary by any standard."
Another insider added: "The investigation into Andrew's conduct has inevitably led to renewed interest in every aspect of his time as trade envoy, including expensive foreign visits and the relationships he maintained during those years."
Records show Andrew's most expensive journey while acting as a trade envoy, combining flights and other expenses, cost $261,249 during a 13-day trip to Central Asia and China in October 2008.
The most expensive flights linked to a single tour totaled $163,610 for an 11-day itinerary that included Rome, Milan, and Kazakhstan.
In another notable example, jet-setting Windsor traveled by chartered jet to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for a one-day visit to co-chair the World Economic Forum, for $74,235.
Epstein Emailed Model Photos From China
More than half of the 36 overseas trips examined during four years reportedly cost in excess of $67,000, with almost $537,212 spent on visits to China alone.
During that period, photographs emerged showing Mountbatten-Windsor socializing in China, including with a model.
Reports later claimed the image had been taken by an aide and emailed to Windsor's convicted s-- offender pal Jeffrey Epstein.
Former civil servants have also suggested that taxpayer-funded expense claims may have included massage treatments during overseas visits.
A National Audit Office review in 2004 examined whether there was any connection between official travel and the timing of sporting activities or golf tournaments.
Royal Ascot Waitress Sparks New Probe
The latest sleaze controversy swirling around Andrew centers on an allegation from a woman who was working as a waitress at Royal Ascot in 2002.
The woman has alleged Andrew behaved inappropriately toward her during the racing festival. Police have confirmed they are examining the claim as part of a wider investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.
A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said: "We cannot go into specifics of our ongoing investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry."
The force has not disclosed when it first became aware of the allegation. Windsor attended at least two days of the 2002 Royal Ascot meeting.
Two years earlier, in 2000, he hosted Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the Royal Enclosure on Ladies' Day.
Sandringham Arrest Fuels Misconduct Case
In February, Andrew was arrested on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office before being released under investigation.
The ongoing inquiry against him also follows the release of files in the United States alleging he shared highly confidential British information with Epstein during his time as trade envoy.
Police have indicated that any new evidence could either be incorporated into the current investigation or pursued as separate offenses.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Since there is an ongoing police inquiry concerning Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, it is not possible to provide any comment on these matters."