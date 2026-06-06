EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Most Eye-Wateringly Expensive Trip as UK Trade Envoy Revealed — As He Faces New Sleaze Allegation From Waitress

The shamed former duke, 66, served as the UK's special representative for international trade and investment from 2001 to 2011 – a role he assumed after Queen Elizabeth II encouraged him to succeed the Duke of Kent.

Andrew Windsor' s most costly overseas trip as Britain's trade envoy has come under scrutiny as the former royal faces a fresh allegation of inappropriate behavior now being examined by police, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During that decade, he traveled extensively on behalf of British business interests, earning the nickname "Air Miles Andy" because of the scale and cost of his overseas visits.

The renewed focus on his trips in the role comes as detectives continue to investigate allegations connected to his conduct while in public office.

A source told us: "Questions are being asked again about the level of spending during that period and whether enough scrutiny was applied to how public money was used. The costs involved were extraordinary by any standard."

Another insider added: "The investigation into Andrew's conduct has inevitably led to renewed interest in every aspect of his time as trade envoy, including expensive foreign visits and the relationships he maintained during those years."

Records show Andrew's most expensive journey while acting as a trade envoy, combining flights and other expenses, cost $261,249 during a 13-day trip to Central Asia and China in October 2008.

The most expensive flights linked to a single tour totaled $163,610 for an 11-day itinerary that included Rome, Milan, and Kazakhstan.

In another notable example, jet-setting Windsor traveled by chartered jet to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for a one-day visit to co-chair the World Economic Forum, for $74,235.