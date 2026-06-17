Trump Goes Off on Democratic Senator in Vile Rant and Rages 'I'm the Boss' At G7 Summit During the Prez's Latest Meltdown

"So happy for highly respected Congressman Mike Collins. He will win his Senate Race in Georgia against a pathetic failed Dumocrat Senator, Os(j-rk!)off, who is a joke in D.C. Nobody even knows who he is!!!" the president of the United States declared in an early morning rant, just hours after Collins' victory.

Trump concluded, "I'll be doing Big TRUMP Rallies for Mike in Georgia!" Collins and Ossoff will now face off in the Georgia Senate race, which is expected to be one of the most competitive contests of the cycle.

Critics were quick to call out Trump, who has made up several nicknames for his rivals over the years, including "Sleepy Joe" for former president Joe Biden and "Crooked Hillary" for Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the presidential election in 2016.

"It demonstrates Trump's immaturity and lack of character. That should be shouted from the rooftops repeatedly," one person reacted.