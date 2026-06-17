Trump Goes Off on Democratic Senator in Vile Rant and Rages 'I'm the Boss' At G7 Summit During the Prez's Latest Meltdown
June 17 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump used his Wednesday morning to go off on Democratic senator Jon Ossoff, RadarOnline.com can reveal, hours after making a bizarre statement at the G7 summit.
The just-turned 80-year-old took to Truth Social to gloat after his endorsed candidate, Rep. Mike Collins, defeated Derek Dooley in the Republican Senate runoff, and took the opportunity to bash Collins' next opponent, Ossoff.
Trump Rages Over Jon Ossoff: 'Nobody Even Knows Who He Is!'
"So happy for highly respected Congressman Mike Collins. He will win his Senate Race in Georgia against a pathetic failed Dumocrat Senator, Os(j-rk!)off, who is a joke in D.C. Nobody even knows who he is!!!" the president of the United States declared in an early morning rant, just hours after Collins' victory.
Trump concluded, "I'll be doing Big TRUMP Rallies for Mike in Georgia!" Collins and Ossoff will now face off in the Georgia Senate race, which is expected to be one of the most competitive contests of the cycle.
Critics were quick to call out Trump, who has made up several nicknames for his rivals over the years, including "Sleepy Joe" for former president Joe Biden and "Crooked Hillary" for Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the presidential election in 2016.
"It demonstrates Trump's immaturity and lack of character. That should be shouted from the rooftops repeatedly," one person reacted.
Trump Makes Bizarre Comment After Arriving Late to G7 Summit
Another said, "It does show what kind of person we have in white house.... disgraceful," and a user suggested, "Back in the day, we used to refer to people like this as entering their 'second childhood.' And it seems (Trump) probably didn't have a very good first one."
The former reality star had quite the eventful day on Wednesday, as just hours before his vile rant about Ossoff, Trump made his presence known at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, in what seemed like the worst possible way.
After arriving late to meet several of the world's leaders, Trump boasted, "I'm the boss," leading to an awkward laugh from his counterparts. Trump then found his seat, which had been kept warm by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, next to French President Emmanuel Macron.
"Perfectly on brand for a snubbed narcissist," a person on X blasted, as another raged, "What an embarrassing, arrogant a-shole.
Trump's Wild G7 Summit
Trump spent three days at the summit, during which he touched on the controversial proposed deal with Iran, which has been rumored to include $300billion for Iran for reconstruction.
"If I don't like it, if they don’t behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head," Trump said about Iran, nearly five months after first attacking them.
Trump also did not fail to mention his biggest rival, Barack Obama, and his Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal with Iran, claiming the country "laughed at Obama" and "said he's a stupid son of a b-tch."
While Trump's latest meltdown during the summit caught the eye of his critics, so did the politician's apparent swollen ankles.
At one point, while sitting at the high-stakes meeting, which also included Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump's ankles appeared quite swollen.
"These are not the ankles of a healthy man," one person on X noted, as another suggested, "These are the ankles of someone with congestive heart failure."
Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, in which swollen ankles are a common symptom. He also previously admitted to having worn compression socks, but no longer does so.