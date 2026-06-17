Corey Feldman's Health Diagnosis Revealed After 'Goonies' Icon Was Hospitalized Following Horrifying Mid-Flight Emergency
June 17 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Corey Feldman has returned home from the hospital following his mid-flight medical emergency.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Goonies star, 54, was met at the gate at LAX by paramedics and transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment on Monday.
'Severe Case Of Food Poisoning'
The initial concern was Feldman could potentially be suffering from pancreatitis or gallstones, but having been tested for both, it appears it's less serious.
According to his rep, the scare was caused by a severe case of food poisoning.
Feldman’s publicist confirmed to USA Today that he "is doing much better and is now out of the hospital.
"Corey wants to thank everyone for all of the love and well-wishes.
"He has definitely seen a lot of the messages and really appreciates everything."
Treated By Doctor On Plane
On social media, fans flocked to Feldman's Instagram post from shortly before his flight to share their concerns and well-wishes for the former child star.
Feldman was treated by a fellow passenger, who happened to be a doctor, while flying from Chicago to Los Angeles.
The flight home had followed what should have been a celebratory weekend.
Feldman had been in the Midwest as part of the Stand by Me 40th anniversary tour, appearing alongside costars Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton at The Chicago Theatre on June 14.
The live tour, which had run for months across the country, combined a big-screen screening of the 1986 classic with a live, moderated reunion conversation among the surviving cast.
Feldman Snubbed From Reiner Oscars' Tribute
It carried added weight this year as director Rob Reiner, who died in December 2025, had been involved in early anniversary plans with the trio before his passing.
Before heading to Chicago, Feldman made a personal detour, posting on Instagram that he had stopped at Michael Jackson's childhood home in Gary, Indiana, to pay his respects to the late singer, a reflection of the bond between the two that Feldman has written about at length in his 2013 memoir Coreyography.
Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead from stab wounds in their Los Angeles home in December 2025. Their son, Nick, has been arrested and charged with their murders.
He pleaded not guilty in February.
Earlier this year, Feldman said he was disappointed to be excluded from the tribute to Reiner at the 2026 Academy Awards, comparing the snub to "a family reunion I wasn’t invited to."
"I understand many believe it’s due to being outspoken about the abuse I suffered as a child and the campaign to silence me. However, this isn’t about me. It’s not my moment at all. It’s about the tragic loss of our friend Rob Reiner and his memory," he said.
“As much as I appreciate all the support, it’s very sweet of you, but please stop.
"Please take down any petitions to push for my presence at the awards. They don’t need me there. Will and Jerry got this, I'm sure. They will do a fantastic job… I'll honor Rob my own way."
The Stand By Me cast have navigated profound loss before, having mourned their co-star River Phoenix, who died in 1993.
At a 25th-anniversary screening, Reiner himself had remarked that it "feels like there should be a chair here for River."