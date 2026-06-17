Corey Feldman's Health Diagnosis Revealed After 'Goonies' Icon Was Hospitalized Following Horrifying Mid-Flight Emergency

The initial concern was Feldman could potentially be suffering from pancreatitis or gallstones, but having been tested for both, it appears it's less serious.

According to his rep, the scare was caused by a severe case of food poisoning.

Feldman’s publicist confirmed to USA Today that he "is doing much better and is now out of the hospital.

"Corey wants to thank everyone for all of the love and well-wishes.

"He has definitely seen a lot of the messages and really appreciates everything."