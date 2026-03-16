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Home > Celebrity > Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Honored With Emotional Tribute at 2026 Oscars After Legendary Director and His Wife Michele Were Violently Stabbed to Death

Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner
Source: mega

Billy Crystal led a tribute to Rob Reiner.

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March 15 2026, Published 11:01 p.m. ET

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A bevy of big stars all gathered at the Academy Awards for an emotional tribute to beloved actor/director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, RadarOnline.com can report.

Actor and friend Billy Crystal led the touching moment, which celebrated the life of the slain couple.

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Billy Leads the Goodbyes

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Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner and Meg Ryan
Source: mega

Crystal was joined by co-star Meg Ryan and many others who worked with Reiner to pay homage.

Crystal, who worked with Reiner on three movies, This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally..., opened the tribute by sharing that he first met Reiner when he was cast as the best friend of his character on All in the Family, and the two instantly hit it off.

After sharing the small screen, Crystal recalled, "It went so well, Rob said, 'You know, it was fun playing your best friend, why don’t we keep it going?' And it was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller."

Crystal rattled off a list of Reiner's remarkable work, including classics like Stand By Me, Misery, and A Few Good Men. Then he addressed the director's fans.

"To the millions who have enjoyed his films for all these years, I want you to know how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you," Crystal relayed.

But the moment wasn't over yet, as Crystal was then joined on stage by a collection of actors who worked with and for Reiner before the start of the show's In Memoriam segment.

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Social Media Tributes

photo of rob reiner and michele singer
Source: mega

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found stabbed to death inside their L.A. home.

The reaction online was just as strong, with one person saying: "I’m in complete tears right now! This beautiful tribute to Rob and Michele Reiner at the Oscars was very touching and moving!"

Another person said: "Rob Reiner built half of Hollywood’s favorite films, and this tribute was long overdue," as a third added: "This tribute hit different. Legacy forever."

While a fourth person gushed, "Hollywood just stopped the whole Oscars to say this man's filmography shaped all of us, and they were absolutely right."

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Missing James and Eric

James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane
Source: mega

Actors James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane were snubbed.

One viewer tweeted, "Beautiful tributes. We lost so many greats this last year." However, others were upset at who wasn't mentioned in the segment – including the recent passings of James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane.

And while the two icons just passed this year, supporters of the late stars flooded social media, upset at their omissions.

"Wow! Oscars, you missed the mark on who you left out of the In Memoriam," one person tweeted, as another tagged on: "They may have had iconic roles on television, but they were part of the cinematic world and deserved their tribute."

A third person cried: "Just 20 seconds out of all the time they spent talking could have gone to Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek, how unfair."

As one upset viewer slammed: "What the ACTUAL F--- OSCARS - where was James Van Der Beek’s in memoriam?! He was a FILM actor too!!!!"

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Tragic Causes of Death

Photo of Rob Reiner's Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Source: MEGA

Stars lost over the past year were all honored during the In Memoriam segment.

Dawson's Creek star Van Der Beek died on February 11 at age 48 after a devastating battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. Grey's Anatomy star Dane passed away on February 19 at age 53, less than one year after announcing his ALS diagnosis.

The bodies of Rob, 78, and 70-year-old Michele were discovered with their throats slashed inside their Brentwood home in the early hours of Sunday, December 14. Their troubled son, Nick, was soon arrested and charged with their murders.

A motive for the killing has not been revealed, but the 32-year-old has a history of drug addiction and mental illness, and reportedly suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

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