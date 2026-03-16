Rob Reiner Honored With Emotional Tribute at 2026 Oscars After Legendary Director and His Wife Michele Were Violently Stabbed to Death

A bevy of big stars all gathered at the Academy Awards for an emotional tribute to beloved actor/director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner , RadarOnline.com can report.

Crystal was joined by co-star Meg Ryan and many others who worked with Reiner to pay homage.

Crystal, who worked with Reiner on three movies, This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally..., opened the tribute by sharing that he first met Reiner when he was cast as the best friend of his character on All in the Family, and the two instantly hit it off.

After sharing the small screen, Crystal recalled, "It went so well, Rob said, 'You know, it was fun playing your best friend, why don’t we keep it going?' And it was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller."

Crystal rattled off a list of Reiner's remarkable work, including classics like Stand By Me, Misery, and A Few Good Men. Then he addressed the director's fans.

"To the millions who have enjoyed his films for all these years, I want you to know how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you," Crystal relayed.

But the moment wasn't over yet, as Crystal was then joined on stage by a collection of actors who worked with and for Reiner before the start of the show's In Memoriam segment.