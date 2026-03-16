'Rotten Humor': Conan O'Brien Slammed Over 'Painful' 2026 Oscars Opening Monologue as Host Faces 'Several Awkward Moments of Silence'

After opening the show with a well-received dig at Timothée Chalamet and the recent backlash over his controversial comments about ballet and opera, O'Brien seemed to quickly lose the crowd with an ill-received gag linking nominated movies Hamnet and Bugonia to "off-brand lunch meat."

"Had a little 'Bugonia' around 10, it's not sitting too well," the host said to a muttered reaction.

Reading the crowd, O'Brien disappointedly added, "On the ride home, you’ll appreciate it."

Later, he joked that "'F1 received four nominations. 'F1' did so well, they are making a sequel – 'Caps Lock'." Another muted response saw O'Brien confess, "Some of these I do for myself."