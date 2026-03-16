'Had to Do a Double Take': Pedro Pascal Looks 'Unrecognizable' as He Debuts Dramatic New Look at 2026 Oscars
March 15 2026, Published 9:26 p.m. ET
Fans had to do a double-take when Pedro Pascal walked the 2026 Oscars red carpet, as the hunky actor looked completely unrecognizable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 50-year-old star has worn a mustache for nearly his entire Hollywood career, along with other rugged bearded looks. So when he arrived clean-shaven at the Dolby Theatre on March 15, some viewers at home didn't realize that it was the Gladiator II star.
Pascal eschewed a tuxedo for the Oscars, opting instead for a Chanel look, including a white shirt with a giant silk-and-feather brooch over his heart and stylish black trousers.
While Chanel does not traditionally do menswear, the design house has made exceptions for extremely fashion-forward men like The Mandalorian star. Pascal added to his drastically changed appearance by wearing glasses on his mustache-free face.
Pedro Pascal's New Look Is Giving Fans a 'Jump Scare'
Pascal was on hand to present at the Oscars, where he helped hand out the Best Production Design award to the team behind Frankenstein and the achievement in Visual Effects to the team behind Avatar: Fire & Ice.
However, it was The Last of Us alum's mustache-free face that had fans talking, and they were incredibly divided by Pascal's bare visage.
"Someone pick the shaved hairs from his sink and glue it up again QUICK...." one person huffed on X.
"Yo, put that 'stache back on!!" a second fan pleaded over his missing facial hair, while a third claimed it gave them a "Jump scare."
A fourth, more gentle user commented, "It’s not that he looks bad without facial hair, he just looks so different."
A fifth user echoed the sentiment, "He looks so young," without the mustache.
Pedro Pascal Is 'Appalled' by How He Looks Without Facial Hair
Pascal previously revealed that he felt "appalled" by how he looks without facial hair.
“I grow such s--- facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off… I really look very… strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me," he dished to his Fantastic Four: First Steps co-star Vanessa Kirby in a July 2025 episode of LADbible's Agree to Disagree.
When Kirby asked him when he last shaved off his mustache, Pascal revealed it was for 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.
“I was so appalled by the way I looked,” he shared about his appearance in the film. “I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary."
Pascal added to Kirby about their movie, "If they asked me to be clean-shaven for Fantastic Four, and if they had insisted, I would’ve done it. But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie."
Pedro Pascal's Busy Filming Schedule
Pascal is currently working on two new projects, so he may have shaved his mustache for a role
Right now he's filming De Noche, which IMDb.com describes as "two men in love who leave Los Angeles for Mexico in the 1930s," starring alongside Danny Ramirez in the Todd Haynes-directed project.
Pascal will next be seen on the silver screen in Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18.