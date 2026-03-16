'Had to Do a Double Take': Pedro Pascal Looks 'Unrecognizable' as He Debuts Dramatic New Look at 2026 Oscars

Pascal was on hand to present at the Oscars, where he helped hand out the Best Production Design award to the team behind Frankenstein and the achievement in Visual Effects to the team behind Avatar: Fire & Ice.

However, it was The Last of Us alum's mustache-free face that had fans talking, and they were incredibly divided by Pascal's bare visage.

"Someone pick the shaved hairs from his sink and glue it up again QUICK...." one person huffed on X.

"Yo, put that 'stache back on!!" a second fan pleaded over his missing facial hair, while a third claimed it gave them a "Jump scare."

A fourth, more gentle user commented, "It’s not that he looks bad without facial hair, he just looks so different."

A fifth user echoed the sentiment, "He looks so young," without the mustache.