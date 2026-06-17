Charlie Kirk Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson's Trans Lover Handed Limited Immunity for Recorded Statement in Murder Case

Prosecutors said in a filing that Twiggs was given "use-immunity" for a recorded statement that he offered to authorities in April, which they plan to introduce at an upcoming hearing for Robinson's murder trial.

Government attorneys plan to present the audio recording, as well as correspondence between Twiggs and Robinson from around the time of the homicide, during the preliminary hearing next month.

"On April 20, 2026, in preparation for the preliminary hearing, Mr. Twiggs gave a recorded statement under oath and after an admonition that any false statement would be punishable by law and could be charged as obstruction of justice," prosecutors wrote in the filing.

"Mr. Twiggs was also given use-immunity by the United States Attorney’s Office and the Utah County Attorney’s Office – meaning that his statements at that April 20 meeting could not be used against him."