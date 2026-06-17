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Home > True Crime > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson's Trans Lover Handed Limited Immunity for Recorded Statement in Murder Case

Tyler Robinson's roommate and lover, Lance Twiggs, has taped a video message regarding the death of Charlie Kirk.
Source: mega; lancetwiggs/TikTok

Tyler Robinson's roommate and lover, Lance Twiggs, has taped a video message regarding the death of Charlie Kirk.

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June 17 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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Tyler Robinson's trans lover could be preparing to turn on him, RadarOnline.com can report, after reaching an agreement for limited immunity in exchange for sharing what he knows about the brutal murder of Charlie Kirk.

Lance Twiggs has been in hiding since the activist was gunned down on a Utah college campus, and is no longer under FBI protection.

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Lance Twiggs Ready To Talk

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Twiggs was granted limited immunity for his testimony.
Source: lancetwiggs/TikTok

Lance Twiggs was granted limited immunity for his testimony.

Prosecutors said in a filing that Twiggs was given "use-immunity" for a recorded statement that he offered to authorities in April, which they plan to introduce at an upcoming hearing for Robinson's murder trial.

Government attorneys plan to present the audio recording, as well as correspondence between Twiggs and Robinson from around the time of the homicide, during the preliminary hearing next month.

"On April 20, 2026, in preparation for the preliminary hearing, Mr. Twiggs gave a recorded statement under oath and after an admonition that any false statement would be punishable by law and could be charged as obstruction of justice," prosecutors wrote in the filing.

"Mr. Twiggs was also given use-immunity by the United States Attorney’s Office and the Utah County Attorney’s Office – meaning that his statements at that April 20 meeting could not be used against him."

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Where is Lance Twiggs?

Robinson may have confessed to the crime in messages he sent Twiggs.
Source: Tyler Robinson/Facebook

Robinson may have confessed to the crime in messages he sent Twiggs.

While it's not yet known exactly what Twiggs said, the fact that the immunity is "limited" leaves prosecutors some wiggle room for options.

The comments are expected to be Twiggs' first public remarks about the case. He mysteriously vanished without a trace in September, sparking speculation about what he knew regarding Robinson's alleged plans.

Neighbors at the time reported the 22-year-old left the 3-bedroom condo in St. George, Utah, he shared with Robinson, leaving behind his messy car and even leaving the lights on inside.

After months in seclusion, Twiggs was spotted in February living with his parents in Texas. When a reporter approached the previously hidden Twiggs at a nearby gas station, he stammered and refused to answer any questions.

"No, no, no. I cannot answer any questions," he nervously garbled before jumping in his car and speeding off.

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Lance Twiggs is in a 'Safe Space'

Twiggs has been seldom seen in public since the shooting.
Source: @charliekirk/youtube

Twiggs has been seldom seen in public since the shooting.

Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female, has not been charged with any crimes, but FBI agents continue to try to determine just how much, if anything, he knew about the attack on Kirk.

His location had stymied searchers for months. Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office previously told Radar they did not know Twiggs' whereabouts and shared that the FBI had taken over the investigation.

Sheriff Nate Brooksby did reveal that Twiggs was in a "safe space very far away from St. George" and needed to "lay low for a long time."

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Defense Asks for Delays

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image of Robinson faces aggravated murder charges and could face the death penalty if convicted.
Source: mega

Robinson faces aggravated murder charges and could face the death penalty if convicted.

But his sudden willingness to talk may be all for naught, as Robinson's legal team continues to push delays, asking to pause proceedings for at least six months, arguing they're buried in evidence.

Attorneys say they were handed more than 600,000 files during discovery, with even more still to come.

"Discovery in this case is incomplete, voluminous, and the processing of it is complex," the defense wrote in an earlier plea, adding that a forensic expert will need months to review everything.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 6.

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