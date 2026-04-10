'I Am Likely Dead': Charlie Kirk Accused Killer Tyler Robinson's Note to Trans Lover Exposes Sinister Plot to Take Down Right-Wing Activist

"Luna, if you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry," the note reads, appearing to refer to a text the accused killer sent Twiggs following the shooting of Kirk, as he told his roommate to "drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard."

"I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text," the letter continues. "I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it."

In the note, Robinson is unaware if he will have much success in his "mission," but adds, "I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together."

Robinson concludes the note by reminding Twiggs of "how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, – Tyler."