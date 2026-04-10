'I Am Likely Dead': Charlie Kirk Accused Killer Tyler Robinson's Note to Trans Lover Exposes Sinister Plot to Take Down Right-Wing Activist
April 10 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering Charlie Kirk, had his twisted note to his roommate, lover Lance Twiggs, exposed in court documents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the note, the 22-year-old refers to Twiggs as "Luna," and appears to hint at Robinson's "mission" before the right-wing activist was shot and killed while hosting an event at Utah Valley University last September.
'I Am So Sorry'
"Luna, if you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry," the note reads, appearing to refer to a text the accused killer sent Twiggs following the shooting of Kirk, as he told his roommate to "drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard."
"I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text," the letter continues. "I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it."
In the note, Robinson is unaware if he will have much success in his "mission," but adds, "I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together."
Robinson concludes the note by reminding Twiggs of "how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, – Tyler."
ATF 'Unable to Identify Bullet' to the Rifle Tied to Murder Suspect
According to authorities, texts between Robinson and Twiggs show the murder suspect had allegedly been planning the takedown of Kirk for "a bit over a week."
“I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet [sic], almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering,” Robinson wrote in one text to Twiggs, according to court documents.
If Robinson is convicted of aggravated murder, he could find himself on death row. He is due back in court on April 17, as his legal team will fight against having the press inside the courtroom.
However, Robinson's lawyers have been working overtime for their client, as they recently filed a new court filing, arguing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) "was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr Robinson."
Robinson's attorneys noted the ATF firearm analyst's testimony may be used as "exculpatory evidence." The defense team also revealed the FBI is conducting a second comparative bullet analysis and a lead bullet analysis, but neither had been completed at the time of the filing.
They said at the time: "Again, until the defense receives the case files and protocols relating to these analyses, and has had them independently evaluated by its expert, they will not be in a position to assess the reliability of this evidence if either the State or the defense decides to proffer it."
Prosecutors have already presented about 20,000 electronic audio files, videos, and written documents as evidence in the case, according to Robinson's attorneys.
According to Robinson's attorneys, they have received about 20,000 electronic audio files, videos, and written documents that prosecutors have presented as evidence in the case.
'Hope the Money Was Worth Your Soul'
Candace Owens, who had a friendship with Kirk, has not been shy about dropping wild conspiracy theories about the late podcaster's death, and was more than happy to gloat over the new key bullet information.
"Where are all my neocons who have been 'overwhelmed' by the non-existent evidence against Tyler Robinson?" she asked on X. "You should all be ashamed of yourselves. Hope the money was worth your soul."
The podcaster later claimed, "And the other part no one wants to discuss that about 7 sets of prints were found on the gun, which the bomb dogs did not find, which means – it wasn’t fired at all."
Owens has also blasted Kirk's widow, Erika, accusing her of using the tragedy for her own financial and power gains.