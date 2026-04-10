'Cringey' Kamala Harris Dragged for 'Worst Trump Impression in World History' — As She Brands Prez a 'Mob Boss' in Painful Video

Harris addressed a receptive crowd at the National Action Network annual convention in New York City. The 61-year-old apparently felt comfortable and on a roll when she decided to break out her "Trump" while discussing her former foe.

"The way that he's thinking of foreign policy, it seems, is when he talks about America first, it's to withdraw from these relationships and these connections, and then he kind of acts like a mob boss," Harris said, before launching her impersonation of Trump, which sounded closer to Don Corleone.

"So then he's kind of like, 'Well, you know. You take Eastern Europe, I'll take the Western Hemisphere. Then you over there, you get Asia, and we'll just divide it up.'"