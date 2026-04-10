'Cringey' Kamala Harris Dragged for 'Worst Trump Impression in World History' — As She Brands Prez a 'Mob Boss' in Painful Video
April 10 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris may not want to quit her day job, after the former vice-president was dragged online for her cringeworthy impression of Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The politician won't be auditioning for Saturday Night Live anytime soon, especially after increasingly hinting she may run for president again.
Worst. Impression. Ever.
Harris addressed a receptive crowd at the National Action Network annual convention in New York City. The 61-year-old apparently felt comfortable and on a roll when she decided to break out her "Trump" while discussing her former foe.
"The way that he's thinking of foreign policy, it seems, is when he talks about America first, it's to withdraw from these relationships and these connections, and then he kind of acts like a mob boss," Harris said, before launching her impersonation of Trump, which sounded closer to Don Corleone.
"So then he's kind of like, 'Well, you know. You take Eastern Europe, I'll take the Western Hemisphere. Then you over there, you get Asia, and we'll just divide it up.'"
The delivery came off more constipated than comedic, and critics wasted no time jumping on her online.
"Kamala Harris' Trump impersonation is the worst thing I have ever seen. Total cringe," one person ridiculed, while another took it a step further, calling it, "the worst Trump impression in world history."
A third person scoffed: "Trump impressions are a dime a dozen nowadays. Anyone can do one. It's easy. And THIS is what Kamala came up with?"
While one user slammed, "This isn’t even a Trump impression, it’s a 'suburban mom who just finished her fourth glass of Chardonnay' impression."
Kamala Harris Hints At Entering the Race
Harris may have been joking with her impression, but it looks like she's seriously considering another run for the White House.
After chants of "run again!" filled the room, Harris sent the crowd into a frenzy by teasing the possibility.
"I might. I am thinking about it," Harris told Rev. Al Sharpton after he asked directly whether she was going to run for president in 2028.
'I Am Not Done'
It's not the first time she has hinted at entering the race again.
"I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it's in my bones," Harris told the BBC in an interview late last year.
The former vice president said her grandnieces would "see a female president in the White House in their lifetime, for sure," adding that it could "possibly" be her.
Trump the 'Tyrant'
While Harris has stopped short of confirming a 2028 campaign, she has emphasized that her political ambitions remain alive.
"If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office, or my second office – and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here," she said, brushing off concerns about her polling numbers.
Harris also criticized Trump, calling him a "tyrant" and accusing him of "weaponizing the Department of Justice." She added, "He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice, and he has done exactly that."