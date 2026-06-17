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Joy Behar Is 'Sick' of Trump: 'The View' Co-Host Reveals Long List of Why She's Tired of Prez — 1 Day After J.D. Vance Fiercely Defended Him on Show

Joy Behar insisted she was exhausted by talking about Trump on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar insisted she was exhausted by talking about Trump on 'The View.'

June 17 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar declared she is officially "so tired" of talking about Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the Wednesday, June 17, episode of The View, Behar, 83, rattled off a long list of the things she dislikes about the controversial president amid his second term in office.

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Joy Behar's Trump List

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Joy Behar said she was 'sick' of Trump's behavior.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar said she was 'sick' of Trump's behavior.

"I am so sick of his stupidity, of his dishonor, the way he talks about people, the way he presents himself to the children out in the world," the firm MAGA critic ranted.

She continued her list, "The way he curses and swears about people, the fact that he’s so incompetent at what he does, the fact that these Republicans stick by him no matter what, the fact that he’s risked so much from the American people."

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Joy Behar Questions Iran Agreement

Joy Behar asked about the details on Trump's agreement with Iran on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar asked about the details on Trump's agreement with Iran on 'The View.'

Pointing to more specific current events, she also called out the recent agreement with Iran after months of military conflict.

"Where is this Iranian deal?" she asked. "Is it with his college transcripts that we never saw or his tax returns that we never saw? Why are Americans putting up with this?!"

Behar then took a pointed jab at Trump's past business failings, quipping: “What do you expect from someone who’s bankrupted a casino?!”

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J.D. Vance Defends Trump on 'The View'

J.D. Vance appeared on 'The View' on June 16.
Source: @TheView/Youtube

J.D. Vance appeared on 'The View' on June 16.

This comes one day after Vice President J.D. Vance appeared as a guest on the popular morning show and defended Trump, from his controversial remarks about the economy to the administration's handling of the Epstein files.

On Tuesday, June 16, the co-hosts brought up that Trump recently faced backlash for saying, "I love the inflation" and calling "affordability" a "hoax."

"What he said, Ana, is that he loves the fact that the inflation is going to come down when this war is over," Vance argued. "That’s what he said."

Behar retorted, "Are you his interpreter or are you his vice president? Come on."

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J.D. Vance Turns Blame on Biden Administration

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J.D. Vance spoke out on key economic issues on 'The View.'
Source: @TheView/Youtube

J.D. Vance spoke out on key economic issues on 'The View.'

Vance, 41, also admitted that there is still "a lot we've got to do" to improve the economy.

"The president knows that a lot of Americans are struggling. In fact, he ran on that," he clarified. "He talked about it. And we’ve done some things and made some good progress on that point."

"The affordability problem — again, gas is way too high right now, certain things are way too high. You know, rents have been either flat or down for 12 months now," he added. "So there are things that are showing signs of life, things that are showing signs of progress."

Vance also turned the blame on the actions of the Biden administration for ongoing economic issues.

"My view — I’m sure you guys don’t agree with it — is that we inherited a mess and we’re fixing it," he continued. "But sometimes it takes a long time to fix a mess."

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