Joy Behar Is 'Sick' of Trump: 'The View' Co-Host Reveals Long List of Why She's Tired of Prez — 1 Day After J.D. Vance Fiercely Defended Him on Show

Vance, 41, also admitted that there is still "a lot we've got to do" to improve the economy.

"The president knows that a lot of Americans are struggling. In fact, he ran on that," he clarified. "He talked about it. And we’ve done some things and made some good progress on that point."

"The affordability problem — again, gas is way too high right now, certain things are way too high. You know, rents have been either flat or down for 12 months now," he added. "So there are things that are showing signs of life, things that are showing signs of progress."

Vance also turned the blame on the actions of the Biden administration for ongoing economic issues.

"My view — I’m sure you guys don’t agree with it — is that we inherited a mess and we’re fixing it," he continued. "But sometimes it takes a long time to fix a mess."