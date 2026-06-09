The View's Sunny Hostin Claims Trump Put 'Bad Juju' on Knicks Game — As Sports Fans Slam Prez Over NBA Finals Loss
June 9 2026, Updated 3:52 p.m. ET
The View co-host Sunny Hostin suggested Donald Trump's attendance at the New York Knicks' NBA Finals game was bad luck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Tuesday, June 9, episode of the show, Whoopi Goldberg – who supported Trump's decision to go – also admitted that fans were "not happy" with the POTUS, 79.
Whoopi Claims Trump Had Nothing to Do With Knicks Loss
"He came into town, messed up everything," Goldberg, 70, said. "You couldn’t make a left, couldn’t make a right, couldn’t go across the street. You couldn’t buy anything."
"These people have been waiting for this to happen, and so, this man comes in, he’s a fan, and okay. But my goodness!" she continued. "And they are blaming him for breaking the Knicks’ winning streak last night."
The New York-based basketball team had previously won two games in the row in the NBA tournament, but on Monday, June 8, the Spurs came out ahead by four points.
However, Goldberg clarified that their poor performance had nothing to do with Trump's presence.
"I have to just reiterate the fact that this man does not have that kind of power," she explained. "We have to remind people he doesn’t have the power."
Knicks Fans Dub Trump a Jinx
However, some Knicks fans on social media begged to differ.
One X user wrote, "Trump shows up and Knicks lose for first time in 2 months. Messed up the historic momentum," as another chimed in, "Is anybody surprised that Trump jinxed the Knicks game last night?"
A third person said, "Trump's bad luck. He ruined the good vibes and the winning streak the Knicks were on. And inconvenienced all of New York and for what??? So he could come and fall asleep?"
Sunny Hostin Blames Trump's 'Bad Juju'
Hostin, 57, also had no such issue placing the blame on Trump.
"We had an impeccable vibe in New York until the orange man showed and put the bad juju onto Madison Square Garden," she lamented. "Now, we’re gonna have to go back in and sage the whole Madison Square Garden to get the bad juju out."
Aside from rumors of bad luck, she also pointed out the financial strain it causes on a city for a high ranking official like a president to come to an NBA Finals game.
"It costs so much money to secure Madison Square Garden," she said. "It cost New York millions of dollars for Donald Trump to come to the game, where he was not cheered. He was booed. And during which, he fell asleep."
Trump, who is turning 80 years old later this month, appeared to nod off during the highly-anticipated game. He's also sparked concerns about his health several other times when he's seemingly drifted off in public.
Whoopi Goldberg Supports Trump's NBA Game Appearance
This comes after Goldberg defended Trump attending the major sporting event earlier this week, declaring that "anyone who’s a Knicks fan should be there."
Although Ana Navarro pointed out that Trump was from New York but has been a Floridian for several years, Goldberg hit back, "I was a Californian. I lived in California. I went to the Laker games. But I have always been, at my core, because I’m from here, I have always been a Knicks fan."
"When you have always been a Knicks fan, it doesn’t matter where you live," she continued. "I’ve loved all of the Knicks since I can remember."