The View's Sunny Hostin Claims Trump Put 'Bad Juju' on Knicks Game — As Sports Fans Slam Prez Over NBA Finals Loss

"He came into town, messed up everything," Goldberg, 70, said. "You couldn’t make a left, couldn’t make a right, couldn’t go across the street. You couldn’t buy anything."

"These people have been waiting for this to happen, and so, this man comes in, he’s a fan, and okay. But my goodness!" she continued. "And they are blaming him for breaking the Knicks’ winning streak last night."

The New York-based basketball team had previously won two games in the row in the NBA tournament, but on Monday, June 8, the Spurs came out ahead by four points.

However, Goldberg clarified that their poor performance had nothing to do with Trump's presence.

"I have to just reiterate the fact that this man does not have that kind of power," she explained. "We have to remind people he doesn’t have the power."