Whoopi Goldberg Mocks Trump and 'Fake Cries' Over Prez's Recent Losses — As Artists Cancel Appearances at 'Freedom 250' and Event Falls Apart Over MAGA Ties
June 1 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg mocked Donald Trump after several big losses – including artists dropping out left and right for the upcoming Freedom 250 event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Monday, June 1, installment of The View, Goldberg pretended to fake cry as she pointed out that a judge recently ordered Trump's name to be "removed from the Kennedy Center."
The Lawyers 'Are Fighting' Trump Administration
"And they blocked his renovation plans," she joked between feigned sobs. "Another judge temporarily blocked his $1.7 billion so-called ‘anti-weaponization’ fund. And former VP Mike Pence weighed in on it over the weekend."
On Sunday, Pence called the fund "deeply offensive" as he encouraged the administration to "drop" the idea completely on NBC’s Meet the Press.
Sunny Hostin, an attorney who has criticized the anti-weaponization fund in the past, chimed in that she found it "really special" that 35 "former federal judges" chose to "get involved, write a letter, and say, ‘This cannot and shall not pass.’"
"So, while I’ve been saying all along, ‘There’s no checks and balances happening in the legislative branch,' the judicial branch, the lawyers, they are fighting," she added.
'The View' Co-hosts 'Bust a Move'
The View co-hosts also took a moment to dance to Young MC's Bust a Move, commemorating the fact that he is one of several previously-booked artists that will no longer be performing at the Freedom 250 event.
"I just want to point out that, you know, Bret Michaels, who plays for everybody, and The Commodores who play for everybody – I mean, Martina McBride is not a politicized person," she added, referring to McBride's decision to also drop out. "Y’all made it political because you made it into something it was not supposed to be and you didn’t tell the artists."
Hostin also pointed out that some of the musicians may have initially confused it with a separate commission that did not have MAGA ties.
"There are two commissions. So there was the 'America 250,' which is a nonpartisan U.S. semi-quincentennial commission that was founded like 10 years ago to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country. Trump, in an executive order, decided to start 'Freedom 250,' which is a White House organization launched by Trump," she explained.
"I think at this point, Trump has become so toxic that no artist wants to become affiliated with him because if they do, they could lose some of their fans," she continued. "I don’t think they want any of the affiliation."
Trump Calls for Event to Be Canceled
This comes after Trump suggested they "cancel" the event entirely as he railed against the judge who struck down the Kennedy Center name change in a post shared to Truth Social.
"Just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center, because a Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge, said that I should not be allowed to spend my time and money in order to MAKE THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN, actually, far greater than it ever was before!" he wrote. "It would have also been nice to see a Republican/Democrat union bring it back to life."