Whoopi Goldberg Mocks Trump and 'Fake Cries' Over Prez's Recent Losses — As Artists Cancel Appearances at 'Freedom 250' and Event Falls Apart Over MAGA Ties

"And they blocked his renovation plans," she joked between feigned sobs. "Another judge temporarily blocked his $1.7 billion so-called ‘anti-weaponization’ fund. And former VP Mike Pence weighed in on it over the weekend."

On Sunday, Pence called the fund "deeply offensive" as he encouraged the administration to "drop" the idea completely on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Sunny Hostin, an attorney who has criticized the anti-weaponization fund in the past, chimed in that she found it "really special" that 35 "former federal judges" chose to "get involved, write a letter, and say, ‘This cannot and shall not pass.’"

"So, while I’ve been saying all along, ‘There’s no checks and balances happening in the legislative branch,' the judicial branch, the lawyers, they are fighting," she added.