EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces 'Three-Inch Penis' Accusation — After Ultra-Graphic 'Freak Off Orgy Tapes' Spread Online

A second set of leaked videos seems to show Combs' former longtime partner, Ventura, getting down and dirty with a hired male performer – again with a figure who appears to be Combs watching the action playing out.

Combs obsessed DJ Vlad has posted a YouTube clip insisting the clips are real. He states in his clip he previously spoke to Diggler about taking part in the romp, with their chat containing the humiliating accusation that Combs was sorely lacking in the trouser department.-

Vlad even suggests Combs used his s-- parties as a way to compensate for not being well-hung. He said in his YouTube clip about his past interview with Diggler: "If you remember, Diggler had a Freak Off with Diddy and 50's baby mother."

Vlad's video then cuts to his previous chat with Diggler, in which he asks the adult star: "You actually ended up with a video of a Freak Off with Diddy and 50's baby mother on your phone?"

Diggler replies: Yeah, he accidentally recorded on my phone, so it just stayed there."

Vlad said he was shown the video by Diggler and was "not prepared" for what he saw as it showed him with a girl and an "oiled up Diddy" also on camera.

Diggler called being slathered in oil Diddy's "thing." Vlad also tells Diggler: "When you said that he wasn't well-endowed, I was not prepared for what I saw in this video."

Diggler claims: "Yeah, he's a smaller guy. Whatever – I don't know how to put it, but yeah. I mean, he just he's not that large in that area, you know what I'm saying?

"I mean, I was trying not to look as much as possible, but it's hard… I would say maybe a couple inches. Maybe three. I don't know – three inches."