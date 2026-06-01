EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces 'Three-Inch Penis' Accusation — After Ultra-Graphic 'Freak Off Orgy Tapes' Spread Online
June 1 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being branded "Itty Bitty Diddy" all over again as his alleged "micro-penis" seems to be on display in alleged leaked Freak Off s-- tapes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rapper, 56, doing another two years' hard time in Fort Dix, New Jersey, after being convicted on two federal counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, is said to be in the footage, which apparently features his ex, Cassie Ventura, 50 Cent's baby mama Daphne Joy, and male adult content star, Sly Diggler.
Leaked Tape Sparks New Humiliation
As Radar was the first to report, Combs' Freak Off s-- parties have allegedly now been fully exposed to the public after cyber geeks claimed to have spread tapes of the booze and drug-fueled orgies online, including on the dark web.
Online sleuths tell us the graphic videos – seen by Radar – are "100 percent genuine" and show Combs directing the filthy action in front of him.
As we reported earlier today, hackers are thought to have breached a massive vault of secret Diddy files linked to his court case and leaked what appear to be authentic videos of the warped music mogul's booze and drug-drenched s-- bashes.
The leak will fuel 50 Cent's long-standing and furious beef with Combs, as model and actress Joy, 39, has a child with the 50-year-old rapper.
Participants in the tape allegedly featuring Joy performing a s-- act on Diggler, now 28, show the participants oiled up as a man who appears to be Combs acts as a "director" for the s--.
A string of high-definition clips now circulating online show the woman in the clip talking dirty to her male partner, who she smears in baby oil before she performs a s-- act.
The camera then pans to apparently reveal Combs quietly sitting on a chair feet away from the s--.
DJ Vlad Revives Shocking Claims
A second set of leaked videos seems to show Combs' former longtime partner, Ventura, getting down and dirty with a hired male performer – again with a figure who appears to be Combs watching the action playing out.
Combs obsessed DJ Vlad has posted a YouTube clip insisting the clips are real. He states in his clip he previously spoke to Diggler about taking part in the romp, with their chat containing the humiliating accusation that Combs was sorely lacking in the trouser department.-
Vlad even suggests Combs used his s-- parties as a way to compensate for not being well-hung. He said in his YouTube clip about his past interview with Diggler: "If you remember, Diggler had a Freak Off with Diddy and 50's baby mother."
Vlad's video then cuts to his previous chat with Diggler, in which he asks the adult star: "You actually ended up with a video of a Freak Off with Diddy and 50's baby mother on your phone?"
Diggler replies: Yeah, he accidentally recorded on my phone, so it just stayed there."
Vlad said he was shown the video by Diggler and was "not prepared" for what he saw as it showed him with a girl and an "oiled up Diddy" also on camera.
Diggler called being slathered in oil Diddy's "thing." Vlad also tells Diggler: "When you said that he wasn't well-endowed, I was not prepared for what I saw in this video."
Diggler claims: "Yeah, he's a smaller guy. Whatever – I don't know how to put it, but yeah. I mean, he just he's not that large in that area, you know what I'm saying?
"I mean, I was trying not to look as much as possible, but it's hard… I would say maybe a couple inches. Maybe three. I don't know – three inches."
'Itty Bitty Diddy' Mockery Erupts
A "micro-penis" is medically classed as being less than three inches.
Vlad also denies the video allegedly showing Diddy, Joy, and Diggler is not AI.
He claimed: "That video is 100 percent accurate" and told fans they will "see those three inches" if they can track down the clip currently spreading online.
Vlad also said: "That video kind of made things a lot clearer for me (about Combs.) So, it's like you got a guy that has a medical condition and he's compensating for it in all types of extreme ways. Unfortunately, some of those ways are violent. But, listen, at the end of the day, that's a real video."
One web user who viewed the video laughed about the rapper's manhood: "Itty Bitty Diddy."
Another added: "Damn, I thought they were lying when they said Diddy had a 3-inch d---."
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Trial Evidence Back In Focus
Combs was found guilty of transporting former girlfriends and male escorts for the purpose of prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious racketeering and s-- trafficking charges.
But in October 2025, a federal judge sentenced him to four years and two months in federal prison and fined him $500,000.
Jurors in Combs' federal s-- trafficking trial were shown sexually explicit video clips of the rapper's so-called Freak Off encounters.
Due to the graphic nature of the footage, the court handled the viewing with strict privacy measures.
Jurors watched the videos on personal monitors equipped with privacy guards and wore headphones to hear the audio. The videos were also sealed from the media and the public gallery.
Reporters and attendees were not permitted to see or hear the tapes, though faint moaning and music could be heard.
Federal prosecutors and numerous accusers alleged participants in the Freak Offs were plied and spiked with narcotics to ensure their obedience, compliance, and participation.
Combs, his staff, and associates allegedly supplied these drugs and frequently required participants to receive intravenous fluids afterward to recover.
Victims and accusers, including his former partner Ventura, testified in federal court that they were provided drugs and coerced into participating in elaborate, sometimes days-long sexual performances.
Combs and his legal team denied allegations of coercion and sex trafficking. His defense argued in court that the drug use was for Combs's personal use and that the Freak Offs involved willing participants as part of a consensual adult lifestyle.