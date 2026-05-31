Donald Trump Calls to Scrap 'Freedom 250' Concert After Bashing 'Overpriced Singers' and 'Failing' Kennedy Center

The president also took aim at the Kennedy Center and a federal judge who recently ruled against him, even calling for the jurist's impeachment.

President Donald Trump called for the "Freedom 250" concert series to be scrapped after blasting its performers as "overpriced singers" in a fiery Truth Social rant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He added: "Instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain," the country should host a "giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY" to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday.

Trump first targeted the "Freedom 250" concert series in a May 30 Truth Social post, declaring: "Cancel it."

Trump argued America's 250th birthday would be better celebrated with a 'giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY.'

The president also attacked the Kennedy Center, calling it 'broken, unsafe, and $busted.'

The president then linked the concert controversy to his recent fallout with the Kennedy Center.

"Just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center," Trump wrote, "because a Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge, said that I should not be allowed to spend my time and money in order to MAKE THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN, actually, far greater than it ever was before!"

He continued: "It would have also been nice to see a Republican/Democrat union bring it back to life."

Trump also described the iconic arts venue as "broken, unsafe, and $busted" and suggested it had been neglected for years.