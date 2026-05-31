Donald Trump Calls to Scrap 'Freedom 250' Concert After Bashing 'Overpriced Singers' and 'Failing' Kennedy Center
May 31 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump called for the "Freedom 250" concert series to be scrapped after blasting its performers as "overpriced singers" in a fiery Truth Social rant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president also took aim at the Kennedy Center and a federal judge who recently ruled against him, even calling for the jurist's impeachment.
'Cancel It'
Trump first targeted the "Freedom 250" concert series in a May 30 Truth Social post, declaring: "Cancel it."
He added: "Instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain," the country should host a "giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY" to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday.
Kennedy Center Attack
The president then linked the concert controversy to his recent fallout with the Kennedy Center.
"Just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center," Trump wrote, "because a Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge, said that I should not be allowed to spend my time and money in order to MAKE THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN, actually, far greater than it ever was before!"
He continued: "It would have also been nice to see a Republican/Democrat union bring it back to life."
Trump also described the iconic arts venue as "broken, unsafe, and $busted" and suggested it had been neglected for years.
Judge in the Crosshairs
The president reserved some of his harshest criticism for Judge Christopher Cooper, who ruled Friday that Trump's name could not be attached to the Kennedy Center.
"Judge Cooper also stated that the highly prestigious Board of the Center was not authorized to add on the name 'TRUMP' despite the fact that hundreds of millions of dollars of my time and money will be necessary for its successful reincarnation," Trump wrote.
Cooper was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by former President Barack Obama in 2014.
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Calls for Impeachment
Trump concluded his post by predicting disaster for the Kennedy Center and calling for the judge's removal from the bench.
"So now, the Kennedy Center will collapse, both structurally and financially," he wrote.
The president then added: "Judge Cooper and his wife, Amy Jeffress (obfuscation anyone?), should be ashamed of themselves. Judge Cooper, like numerous other Crooked Judges on my cases, should be IMPEACHED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP."
This comes after Trump suggested he could replace musicians who have dropped out of the "Freedom 250" concert series himself.
In another Truth Social post, he mocked performers for getting "the yips," claimed he attracts bigger crowds than Elvis Presley did "in his prime," and floated hosting an "AMERICA IS BACK Rally" instead.