'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown Dead at 43 After Apparent Suicide, Brother Bear Confirms in Emotional Video

Bear shared the devastating update with fans on social media, explaining that authorities had recovered a body from a river and later identified it as Matt.

"This is an update about Matt. They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt," Bear said in the video.

Bear spoke candidly about Matt's long-running personal struggles.

"I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself," Bear said. "Honestly he struggled for a long time as I've mentioned, and I was so worried he was gonna end up, you know, like OD or something like that. I didn't think that he would hurt himself."

"Noah was with them and helped them pull the body out of the water. Noah identified [Matt]," he revealed.