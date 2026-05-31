Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > Alaskan Bush People

'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown Dead at 43 After Apparent Suicide, Brother Bear Confirms in Emotional Video

image of Matt Brown
Source: @mattbrown/Instagram

'Alaskan Bush People' star Matt Brown has died at 43.

Profile Image

May 31 2026, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Matt Brown, one of the stars of Discovery's hit reality series Alaskan Bush People, has died at age 43, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His brother, Bear Brown, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional TikTok video on May 30, revealing Matt was found dead after an apparent suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

Bear Brown Confirms Tragic Death

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of His brother, Bear Brown, confirmed the news on May 30.
Source: @bearthekingofextreme/TikTok

His brother, Bear Brown, confirmed the news on May 30.

Bear shared the devastating update with fans on social media, explaining that authorities had recovered a body from a river and later identified it as Matt.

"This is an update about Matt. They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt," Bear said in the video.

Bear spoke candidly about Matt's long-running personal struggles.

"I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself," Bear said. "Honestly he struggled for a long time as I've mentioned, and I was so worried he was gonna end up, you know, like OD or something like that. I didn't think that he would hurt himself."

"Noah was with them and helped them pull the body out of the water. Noah identified [Matt]," he revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @bearthekingofextreme/TikTok

Bear believes Matt committed suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

Waiting for Autopsy Results

image of Bear said brother Noah helped recover Matt's body from the water and later identified him.
Source: @bearthekingofextreme/TikTok

Bear said brother Noah helped recover Matt's body from the water and later identified him.

"Please be respectful to my family, and to my mom, please watch the comments that you leave guys," he said. "Sometimes words can hurt more than fists can."

"In one of [Matt’s] last videos, he was talking about how negative people were on his posts. You guys should keep in mind that people on the other side of your screen, people you are watching a video of, are real people too," Bear said.

He added that while the family believes Matt's death was self-inflicted, the coroner has not yet completed an autopsy.

Article continues below advertisement

Addiction Battle and Recent Setbacks

image of The reality star urged fans to be respectful toward his family as they grieve.
Source: @mattbrown/Instagram

The reality star urged fans to be respectful toward his family as they grieve.

Just days before his body was recovered, concerns about Matt's well-being had intensified.

On May 28, Bear revealed that his older brother had been struggling with alcohol and drug addiction and had recently confided that he had relapsed following a difficult breakup.

According to Bear, one of their most recent interactions came after the two unexpectedly ran into each other at a grocery store.

"He called me after that, and he said that he had fallen off the wagon," Bear recalled. "And I was like, 'Well, get back on it, man. Everybody falls off. Just get back on it. Go to rehab if you've got to. You got this. You've fought it a lot before.'"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
matthew perry

Matthew Perry's Disgraced Ex-Assistant Sentenced to Nearly 4 Years in Prison — After He Gave 'Friends' Actor the Ketamine That Killed Him

image of Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch's Tragic Final Days: Death Certificate Reveals NASCAR Legend 'Battled Sepsis' Before 'Rapid Blood Clots Led to His Death' at 41

Heartbreak Before Tragedy

image of Before Matt's passing, Bear expressed concern about his brother's well-bring on May 28.
Source: @mattbrown/Instagram

Before Matt's passing, Bear expressed concern about his brother's well-bring on May 28.

The reality star also revealed Matt had been dealing with personal turmoil, explaining: "He'd been going through a really bad breakup" with a woman "he really liked."

"I guess he had been drinking too much. I don't know all the details to it," Bear added, before admitting: "(I) would've never thought that Matt would take his own life."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.