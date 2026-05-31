EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' Trailer Park Boy — Radar Exposes Life Inside Hollywood Icon's Troubled Son's Nashville Campervan Home
May 31 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Hollywood hell-raiser Chet Hanks is kicking it in a Tennessee trailer park, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 35-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson has long struggled with substance abuse, including crack addiction and numerous stints in rehab, but that's not why he's slumming it in an RV. The actor and musician, who got sober four and a half years ago, recently decided to decamp from L.A. to Nashville to focus on working with his band, Something Out West.
Celebrity Son Embraces Trailer Park
Not wanting to live in an Airbnb or hotel, he had a light bulb moment on a recent road trip in an Airstream.
"I was like, 'Man, I want one of these!'" he said. His Jayco Eagle RV isn't as posh, but it does have all the essentials, including running water, a kitchen, shower and bed.
And although a trailer park doesn't seem like the ideal place for a recovering drug addict (whose dad is worth $400 million), it's not like the popular stereotype you see on TV.
"I'm probably the youngest person there by like 30 or 40 years," he joked. "It's not what you think – it's all just retirees. Great people."
Living in a bucolic setting hasn't changed Chet into Bear Grylls – he still lives pretty much like he's still at home in L.A. "Most of the time, I just... stay inside and lay in bed and watch Netflix."
This peaceful existence is a stark contrast to all the years Chet struggled with drug abuse.
He started out like many teens, "smoking weed, getting drunk and doing stupid s**t," he recalled. His parents staged an intervention and sent Chet to a "wilderness camp" for troubled kids in 2008. But his issues returned and he ended up smoking crack and selling drugs.
Rock Bottom Finally Changed Chet
After another stint in rehab in 2015, he relapsed again, finally hitting rock bottom in 2021. A few months later, a three-day cocaine binge left him "broke," "strung out" and 27 pounds thinner, so he sought treatment again.
He's now been sober for nearly five years and says he couldn't have done it without his parents.
"They've stuck with me through thick and thin," Chet said.
His Oscar-winning dad, Tom, even came to watch his band perform at the Stagecoach Festival in April.