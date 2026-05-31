EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' Trailer Park Boy — Radar Exposes Life Inside Hollywood Icon's Troubled Son's Nashville Campervan Home

Not wanting to live in an Airbnb or hotel, he had a light bulb moment on a recent road trip in an Airstream.

"I was like, 'Man, I want one of these!'" he said. His Jayco Eagle RV isn't as posh, but it does have all the essentials, including running water, a kitchen, shower and bed.

And although a trailer park doesn't seem like the ideal place for a recovering drug addict (whose dad is worth $400 million), it's not like the popular stereotype you see on TV.

"I'm probably the youngest person there by like 30 or 40 years," he joked. "It's not what you think – it's all just retirees. Great people."