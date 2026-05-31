Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Hanks
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' Trailer Park Boy — Radar Exposes Life Inside Hollywood Icon's Troubled Son's Nashville Campervan Home

tom hanks troubled son nashville campervan
Source: MEGA

Tom Hanks' troubled son is reportedly living in a campervan in Nashville amid family strain.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 31 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hollywood hell-raiser Chet Hanks is kicking it in a Tennessee trailer park, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson has long struggled with substance abuse, including crack addiction and numerous stints in rehab, but that's not why he's slumming it in an RV. The actor and musician, who got sober four and a half years ago, recently decided to decamp from L.A. to Nashville to focus on working with his band, Something Out West.

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrity Son Embraces Trailer Park

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Chet Hanks moved from Los Angeles to Nashville and now lives in a Tennessee trailer park while working with his band Something Out West.
Source: Lee Watt / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Chet Hanks moved from Los Angeles to Nashville and now lives in a Tennessee trailer park while working with his band Something Out West.

Article continues below advertisement

Not wanting to live in an Airbnb or hotel, he had a light bulb moment on a recent road trip in an Airstream.

"I was like, 'Man, I want one of these!'" he said. His Jayco Eagle RV isn't as posh, but it does have all the essentials, including running water, a kitchen, shower and bed.

And although a trailer park doesn't seem like the ideal place for a recovering drug addict (whose dad is worth $400 million), it's not like the popular stereotype you see on TV.

"I'm probably the youngest person there by like 30 or 40 years," he joked. "It's not what you think – it's all just retirees. Great people."

Article continues below advertisement
Despite his past struggles with crack addiction and rehab, Hanks said he has been sober for nearly five years.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Despite his past struggles with crack addiction and rehab, Hanks said he has been sober for nearly five years.

Article continues below advertisement

Living in a bucolic setting hasn't changed Chet into Bear Grylls – he still lives pretty much like he's still at home in L.A. "Most of the time, I just... stay inside and lay in bed and watch Netflix."

This peaceful existence is a stark contrast to all the years Chet struggled with drug abuse.

He started out like many teens, "smoking weed, getting drunk and doing stupid s**t," he recalled. His parents staged an intervention and sent Chet to a "wilderness camp" for troubled kids in 2008. But his issues returned and he ended up smoking crack and selling drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

Rock Bottom Finally Changed Chet

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Scott Disick's bond with the Kardashian family is allegedly hanging by a thread.

EXCLUSIVE: Kardashian Clan Dumping Scott Disick — Reality Show Hanger-On 'Is On His Last Legs With Kris Jenner's Family'

rihanna warns kendall jenner stay away man

EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna's Claws Are Out For Kendall Jenner — Superstitious Pop Star Warns Reality TV Regular She Faces Rocky Reception if She Comes Near Her Man

Article continues below advertisement
Tom Hanks supported son Chet by attending Something Out West's performance at the Stagecoach Festival in April.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Tom Hanks supported son Chet by attending Something Out West's performance at the Stagecoach Festival in April.

After another stint in rehab in 2015, he relapsed again, finally hitting rock bottom in 2021. A few months later, a three-day cocaine binge left him "broke," "strung out" and 27 pounds thinner, so he sought treatment again.

He's now been sober for nearly five years and says he couldn't have done it without his parents.

"They've stuck with me through thick and thin," Chet said.

His Oscar-winning dad, Tom, even came to watch his band perform at the Stagecoach Festival in April.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.