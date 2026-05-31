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EXCLUSIVE: Kardashian Clan Dumping Scott Disick — Reality Show Hanger-On 'Is On His Last Legs With Kris Jenner's Family'

Scott Disick's bond with the Kardashian family is allegedly hanging by a thread.
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick's bond with the Kardashian family is allegedly hanging by a thread.

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May 31 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Kardashian hanger-on Scott Disick is dangling by a thread with the reality family, said sources, as he's on the outs with ex-lover Kourtney [Kardashian] and her hubby Travis Barker, and had a past run-in with Kim [Kardashian]'s new squeeze, car racer Lewis Hamilton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Scott is already living on borrowed time with the family and he knows it," shared an insider. "The past couple of years Kim has been one of his biggest supporters, and she turns on him it's hard to imagine that he'll be able to hang around."

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Scott Feuding With Kim's New Man

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Scott Disick reportedly remains close to Khloé Kardashian as tensions with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue.
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick reportedly remains close to Khloé Kardashian as tensions with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue.

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As previously reported, Kourtney, mom of Scott's sons Mason [Disick], 16, and Reign [Disick], 11, and daughter Penelope [Disick], 13, has no use for him now that she's snuggling with rock drummer Barker and their 2-year-old son, Rocky.

Scott's reportedly trying to hang on by getting palsy with Khloé [Kardashian], and mom Kris Jenner doesn't want the large family to splinter.

But Scott and Kim's new lover, Formula 1 speedster Hamilton, have bad blood dating back to 2018.

During a New Year's weekend in Aspen, Scott reportedly lost it when then galpal Sofia Richie began chatting with Hamilton, who'd known her before.

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Scott Facing Awkward Lewis Showdown

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Lewis Hamilton's romance with Kim Kardashian has reportedly reignited old tension with Disick dating back to 2018.
Source: MEGA

Lewis Hamilton's romance with Kim Kardashian has reportedly reignited old tension with Disick dating back to 2018.

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Now, eight years later, Hamilton, 41, and Kim, 45, are coupling – and that spells bad news for Scott.

The pair was seen frolicking on a Malibu beach April 21 and sources said the wheelman "couldn't keep his hands off" the bod-ylicious babe.

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Insiders claimed Disick fears losing Kim's support amid her growing relationship with Hamilton.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Disick fears losing Kim's support amid her growing relationship with Hamilton.

Noted the insider: "The smartest thing Scott could do right now is apologize to Lewis and admit he was a total jerk.

"But Scott is very prideful, and even with so much on the line it's hard to imagine him doing that. And Lewis certainly isn't going to just pretend there's no bad blood between them.

"Scott knows Lewis has the upper hand. Kim wants a future with him so the stakes are very high for Scott if he can't smooth this over.

"He's been in this position before with Travis and Kourtney and it didn't go his way, but he had Kim and Kris on his side so he wasn't totally booted from the inner circle. Now he's at risk of losing Kim as his champion. He can try and act like it's no big deal, but everyone knows that Scott is sweating over this."

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