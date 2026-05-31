EXCLUSIVE: Kardashian Clan Dumping Scott Disick — Reality Show Hanger-On 'Is On His Last Legs With Kris Jenner's Family'

"Scott is already living on borrowed time with the family and he knows it," shared an insider. "The past couple of years Kim has been one of his biggest supporters, and she turns on him it's hard to imagine that he'll be able to hang around."

During a New Year's weekend in Aspen, Scott reportedly lost it when then galpal Sofia Richie began chatting with Hamilton, who'd known her before.

Scott's reportedly trying to hang on by getting palsy with Khloé [Kardashian] , and mom Kris Jenner doesn't want the large family to splinter.

As previously reported, Kourtney, mom of Scott's sons Mason [Disick] , 16, and Reign [Disick] , 11, and daughter Penelope [Disick] , 13, has no use for him now that she's snuggling with rock drummer Barker and their 2-year-old son, Rocky.

The pair was seen frolicking on a Malibu beach April 21 and sources said the wheelman "couldn't keep his hands off" the bod-ylicious babe.

Now, eight years later, Hamilton, 41, and Kim, 45, are coupling – and that spells bad news for Scott.

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Noted the insider: "The smartest thing Scott could do right now is apologize to Lewis and admit he was a total jerk.

"But Scott is very prideful, and even with so much on the line it's hard to imagine him doing that. And Lewis certainly isn't going to just pretend there's no bad blood between them.

"Scott knows Lewis has the upper hand. Kim wants a future with him so the stakes are very high for Scott if he can't smooth this over.

"He's been in this position before with Travis and Kourtney and it didn't go his way, but he had Kim and Kris on his side so he wasn't totally booted from the inner circle. Now he's at risk of losing Kim as his champion. He can try and act like it's no big deal, but everyone knows that Scott is sweating over this."