The View's Sunny Hostin Declares America a 'Failed Experiment' — After UFC Ring Is Built On White House Lawn

Trump, 79, recently compared the large structure to the Eiffel Tower in France, quipping that maybe they would "never" take it down after the fight scheduled for June 14 to celebrate the country's 250th birthday.

Joe Rogan, who has both praised and criticized Trump in the past, even called the UFC event "so America."

After watching a string of clips on the controversial structure, Sara Haines joked, "My mind doesn’t jump to UFC fighting on the White House lawn [as American] unless it’s a really crazy dream I’m having because I drank too much."

Still, she confessed she "couldn't be more proud" to be "American," sparking a discussion among the other co-hosts.