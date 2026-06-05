The View's Sunny Hostin Declares America a 'Failed Experiment' — After UFC Ring Is Built On White House Lawn
June 5 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin has declared the United States of America a "failed experiment."
On the Friday, June 5, installment of The View, Hostin admitted she was "embarrassed" by Donald Trump and choices he's made – including building a UFC ring on the White House lawn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'The View' Co-Hosts Reveal If They're 'Proud' to Be American
Trump, 79, recently compared the large structure to the Eiffel Tower in France, quipping that maybe they would "never" take it down after the fight scheduled for June 14 to celebrate the country's 250th birthday.
Joe Rogan, who has both praised and criticized Trump in the past, even called the UFC event "so America."
After watching a string of clips on the controversial structure, Sara Haines joked, "My mind doesn’t jump to UFC fighting on the White House lawn [as American] unless it’s a really crazy dream I’m having because I drank too much."
Still, she confessed she "couldn't be more proud" to be "American," sparking a discussion among the other co-hosts.
'Imperfect Social Experiment'
Although Haines noted that the U.S. is an "imperfect social experiment," she said she "wouldn’t want to live anywhere else."
Ana Navarro agreed, pointing out that her own family left Nicaragua when she was a child to avoid civil war.
"I fled communism, and I live in a community in South Florida that is full of people who have fled political turmoil and oppression, and so I will never take for granted the freedom, the refuge, the opportunity that this country awarded me and so many other immigrants," she said.
However, two things can be true at once. Navarro also stated she was "ashamed and embarrassed and horrified by the American government right now," specifically when it came to ICE and the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.
"But I will never stop being proud of being an American," she added.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Change in the U.S. 'Takes Time'
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked for the Trump administration during his first term, pointed out, "I don’t think that being American means that you can’t acknowledge our country has tremendous flaws."
Praising the country's diversity "racially, religiously and socioeconomically," she further clarified that it's "one of our greatest strengths, but it’s also the biggest contributor to a lot of the strife that we’ve seen over the past hundreds of years."
"So, on the 250th anniversary, I’m thinking of this aspirational idea. It’s about liberty for all, it’s about the pursuit of happiness for all. It’s about free speech, something I will always defend at this table," she continued. "That does not mean that we are not going to have real friction ahead of us, but I believe that arc is bending in the right direction. It just takes time."
Sunny Hostin Admits She's 'Embarrassed' by U.S. Government
But Hostin shared that she's been ashamed of many things happening in the U.S. right now.
"At this point, I am embarrassed at our government. I’m embarrassed at our lack of health care. I’m embarrassed on the assault on the press. I’m embarrassed of our Congress," she explained. "I’m embarrassed by the criminal felon president that is in the Oval Office that has a UFC cage on the White House lawn."
"I am conflicted about this country because I feel that it is at this point a failed experiment, quite frankly," she said. "I am also discouraged by how this country is viewed by the rest of the world."
When Griffin asked if she really thought the country has "already failed," Hostin replied, "I think at this point it is failing. It is a fail."