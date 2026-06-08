Whoopi Goldberg's Shock 180: 'The View' Co-Host Defends Trump Attending Knicks NBA Finals Game — As She Insists Prez Won't Be a Distraction

Navarro, 54, still wasn't sold as she openly questioned why he "didn’t have the time to go to Donald Trump Jr.‘s wedding" in the Bahamas because of the ongoing conflict with Iran, but "now that the strikes are raging again between Israel and Iran, he’s coming here for this game?"

Taking her criticism a step further, she suggested Trump may no longer count as a New Yorker.

"He was a New Yorker but they hate him so much here because he’s fleeing the taxes," she claimed. "He’s now a Floridian."

Trump officially named his Mar-a-Lago home his permanent primary residence in 2019.

Goldberg replied, "I was a Californian. I lived in California. I went to the Laker games. But I have always been, at my core, because I’m from here, I have always been a Knicks fan. And when you have always been a Knicks fan, it doesn’t matter where you live. I’ve loved all of the Knicks since I can remember."