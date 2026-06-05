Trump Baby Bombshell: Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'Preparing to Have Kids' and 'Grow Their Family' — After the Prez Failed to Attend Couple's Wedding

Don Jr., 48, and Anderson, 39, tied the knot over Memorial Day weekend. The couple's marriage certificate shows the couple held a secret ceremony at the West Palm Beach home of the bride's sister, Kristina McPherson, on Thursday, May 21.

Anderson's brother-in-law, Brad McPherson, is believed to have performed the ceremony. Days later, the two did it all over again in front of extended family and friends in the Bahamas... minus the president, as he claimed "circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America," were keeping him from attending.

It didn't take long after the "I do's" for all eyes to turn to Anderson's belly. Sources say Don Jr. is all for adding to his brood... eventually.

"They're still enjoying the honeymoon phase of the marriage and aren't sure exactly when that time will come," an insider told Page Six. "But they definitely plan on having kids at some point and growing their family together."