Trump Baby Bombshell: Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'Preparing to Have Kids' and 'Grow Their Family' — After the Prez Failed to Attend Couple's Wedding
June 5 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson have been married for less than a month – but it's never too early to start thinking about a family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the two are said to still be enjoying their newlywed status, the president's son and his new partner are said to already have an expansion plan in place.
The Plan to Be Married With Children
Don Jr., 48, and Anderson, 39, tied the knot over Memorial Day weekend. The couple's marriage certificate shows the couple held a secret ceremony at the West Palm Beach home of the bride's sister, Kristina McPherson, on Thursday, May 21.
Anderson's brother-in-law, Brad McPherson, is believed to have performed the ceremony. Days later, the two did it all over again in front of extended family and friends in the Bahamas... minus the president, as he claimed "circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America," were keeping him from attending.
It didn't take long after the "I do's" for all eyes to turn to Anderson's belly. Sources say Don Jr. is all for adding to his brood... eventually.
"They're still enjoying the honeymoon phase of the marriage and aren't sure exactly when that time will come," an insider told Page Six. "But they definitely plan on having kids at some point and growing their family together."
Family Ties Are Important to Donald Trump Jr.
President Trump's oldest son was previously married to his now ex-wife, Vanessa, for 12 years before she filed for divorce in 2018. They share five children: Kai, 19, Donald III, 17; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11, and Anderson has already ingrained herself as part of the family.
Don Jr. has shared how Anderson spent time with his family, joining Spencer and Chloe on a summer 2025 trip to Scotland, where they went golfing with his Commander-in-Chief father.
Anderson seems to have bonded especially with influencer Kai, despite their 20-year age gap.
"Kai really likes Bettina and gets along with her well," an insider said about their relationship. "Kai and Bettina have made TikToks in the past and always have a lot of fun together."
Bettina Anderson has Always Wanted a Full House
This is Anderson's first marriage, and she enters it without any previous children. But Radar has learned that having kids is all part of her ultimate goal of finding a wealthy and powerful partner to solidify her carefully cultivated posh status.
"She's been wanting to get married for ages," Anderson's half-sister, Mea Stone, 60, previously said.
The ladies shared the same wealthy father, late banker Harry Loy Anderson, who welcomed Stone and another daughter during his first marriage to model Molly Babcock. Bettina was born during his second marriage to Swedish model Inger Anderson.
"Bettina's a really nice girl, and I hope she gets to have her baby soon," Stone shared. "That's what she's wanted her whole life, to be like her sister Kristina and have babies, and not to have to watch her nieces and nephews grow up without her having any babies.
"In some ways, I think babies are more important to her than who the husband was."
Good Times to Come for the Couple
That's not to say Anderson wasn't looking to bag a prize fish. A Palm Beach insider, who described Anderson as "charming and good looking," said the aspiring model stayed close to her Florida home rather than relocate to bigger cities like New York or London, "because she wanted to meet a rich man and get married."
Don Jr. moved from New York to Palm Beach in 2021 to be closer to his children and his siblings Ivanka and Eric, who also call South Florida their home.
And Anderson may already have her eyes set on a bigger prize... one that involves a big White House.
"First lady? Are you kidding? Of course, she would love that," one source claimed. "That is pretty much her life goal realized. She changed her handle on Instagram to Trump faster than posting any wedding photos."