Howard Stern Ripped For 'Whining' Over Needing Courtside Seats at Knicks Game as 'Washed Up' Radio Host's 'Massive Ego' Sets Off Firestorm

On his SiriusXM Radio show, the 71-year-old explained why he refuses to sit anywhere but where the big-time Hollywood stars sit.

"You can tell your place in show business by where they place you at the Knicks game. The day they put me in the second row, I quit. Because I consider myself a first-row type person," he said.

Stern continued: "I’m very aware of where they seat me, and it’s very important to me. If they said to me, ‘Look, you’re not gonna be in the first row,’ I’d turn around and leave; it would be embarrassing to me.”