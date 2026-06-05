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Home > News > Donald Trump

White House Furiously Fires Back After Video of Trump, 79, 'Snoozing' During Oval Office Meeting Goes Viral — As Health Fears Mount

picture of donald Trump snoozing
Source: MEGA/@HQNewsNow;X

Footage of Donald Trump appearing to nap during Oval Office meeting has gone viral, triggering an angry response from White House.

June 5 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

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The White House has furiously denied Donald Trump fell asleep during an Oval Office meeting as footage of the "snoozy" president went viral.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the commander-in-chief, 79, was holding an Oval Office announcement on what he described as "Beautiful, Clean Coal" when his eyes closed for what observers noted was an unusually prolonged blink.

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Trump Is 'The Most Energetic President In American History'

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picture of donald Trump snoozing
Source: @HQNewsNow;X

The president slumped back and appeared to snooze during meeting.

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Seated alongside Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Trump leaned back and to the side, appearing to be briefly sleeping as the briefing continued.

However, after the video was shared widely, appearing to poke fun at "Dozy Don", the White House came out in force to downplay the incident.

Spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast what the administration has said repeatedly when addressing similar incidents.

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President 'Is Working Around The Clock'

Source: @HQNewsNow;x

White House hit back at napping claims.

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The statement said: "President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.

"While the deranged and failing Daily Beast has their lightweight, glue-sniffing 'reporters' push baseless conspiracy theories — President Trump is working around the clock to make our country greater than ever before."

The alleged "snooze" came just one day after Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied Trump's sleeping allegations on Capitol Hill.

California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu confronted Rubio directly about the president's public napping.

Even presenting multiple videos that showed Trump dozing off during official events. Rubio denied the characterization despite the footage.

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'Severe Daytime Somnolence' Warning

picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Doctors believe Trump's alleged snoozing may form part of a longterm condition.

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Medical professionals have also weighed in. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who previously served as cardiologist to former Vice President Dick Cheney, told CNN last month that Trump displays signs of "severe daytime somnolence," describing the condition as a "severe illness."

During the briefing itself, Trump covered familiar ground, revisiting his criticisms of windmills, discussing military action in Iran, and touching on affordability concerns.

He also signalled future foreign policy intentions, remarking that he would "handle" Cuba once operations in the Middle East concluded.

Plus, he told those present he plans to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City on Monday.

Trump’s sleeping allegations will only add to rising concerns regarding his health, despite a recent positive medical checkup.

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Picture of donald trump
Source: mega

Trump's personal doctor should be quizzed about his health, says medical expert.

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RadarOnline.com recently revealed how Doctor Reiner has called for Trump's personal physician to field questions on the president's health.

The president’s doctor, Sean P. Barbabella, released a statement that said the POTUS "remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function."

He also alleged that an "AI-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis" suggested his cardiac age was "approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."

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Source: mega

Trump's health concerns are skyrocketing as he nears his 80th birthday.

However, on Wednesday, June 3, Dr. Reiner took to X and said there were still "lingering concerns" regarding Trump's recent physical exam and his "prolonged absence from the public eye."

He added, "The White House should make available the president’s physician to answer questions from the press.”

This is far from the first time Reiner has spoken out on rumors surrounding Trump's health as he nears his 80th birthday.

On May 31, the doctor corrected Trump's false statements on the difficulty of the Montreal Cognitive Exam, which is used to catch early stages of dementia in patients.

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