Trump Concerns Explode: Top Doc Claims Prez's Team Should 'Answer Questions' on 79-Year-Old's Health — Amid His 'Prolonged Public Absence'

This is far from the first time Reiner has spoken out on rumors surrounding Trump's health as he nears his 80th birthday.

On May 31, the doctor corrected Trump's false statements on the difficulty of the Montreal Cognitive Exam, which is used to catch early stages of dementia in patients.

"Unlike other US Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence," Trump wrote via Truth Social after acing the MOCA. "In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."

"All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests," he concluded.

The cognitive test includes – but is not limited to – asking patients to identify animals such as a tiger or a duck from images, remember word and number sequences and draw a clock face indicating a certain time on it.