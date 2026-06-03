Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Concerns Explode: Top Doc Claims Prez's Team Should 'Answer Questions' on 79-Year-Old's Health — Amid His 'Prolonged Public Absence'

Donald Trump bragged about acing a cognitive test.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump bragged about acing a cognitive test.

June 3 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A top doctor has called for Donald Trump's personal physician to field questions on the president's health as both physical and cognitive concerns for his wellbeing continue to swirl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Earlier this month, Trump bragged that he had his 6-month physical and "everything checked out PERFECTLY."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Physical Exam Results

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Donald Trump's physician claimed the president was in 'excellent health' after his recent physical.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's physician claimed the president was in 'excellent health' after his recent physical.

Following the appointment, the 79-year-old's doctor, Sean P. Barbabella, released a statement that said the POTUS "remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function."

He also alleged that an "Al-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis," suggested his cardiac age was "approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."

Article continues below advertisement

'Lingering Concerns' on Trump's Health

Dr. Jonathan Reiner said there were still 'concerns' regarding Trump's health that needed to be addressed.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Jonathan Reiner said there were still 'concerns' regarding Trump's health that needed to be addressed.

However, on Wednesday, June 3, Dr. Jonathan Reiner took to X and said there were still "lingering concerns" regarding Trump's recent physical exam and his "prolonged absence from the public eye."

As of June 3, Trump has not been seen publicly in several days.

"The White House should make available the president’s physician to answer questions from the press," Reiner added.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Calls Cognitive Test 'High Difficulty'

Trump said the MOCA exam indicated he had 'extreme intelligence.'
Source: MEGA

Trump said the MOCA exam indicated he had 'extreme intelligence.'

This is far from the first time Reiner has spoken out on rumors surrounding Trump's health as he nears his 80th birthday.

On May 31, the doctor corrected Trump's false statements on the difficulty of the Montreal Cognitive Exam, which is used to catch early stages of dementia in patients.

"Unlike other US Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence," Trump wrote via Truth Social after acing the MOCA. "In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."

"All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests," he concluded.

The cognitive test includes – but is not limited to – asking patients to identify animals such as a tiger or a duck from images, remember word and number sequences and draw a clock face indicating a certain time on it.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Beau Biden

EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Thinks Family's Decision to Keep Dying Son Beau's Cancer Battle Private Was a 'Mistake' — 'We Had to Keep Quiet'

Joe Rogan pointed out Greg Bovino's odd fashion choice.

Joe Rogan Rips Greg Bovino's 'Odd' Outfit Choice — As He Compares Ex-Border Patrol Chief's Fashion to 'Nazi Germany'

'It's a Dementia Screening Tool, Not an IQ Test'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Trump has claimed 'very few people can ace' the cognitive exam.
Source: MEGA

Trump has claimed 'very few people can ace' the cognitive exam.

Following Trump's remarks, Reiner took to social media and expressed he was "glad" he "did well" on the MOCA exam.

"But it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test," he added. "So a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence. None of the questions are high difficulty."

Still, Trump has continued to speak about his "very good results." As Radar previously reported, during an interview with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on the Pod Force One podcast, he once again boasted about scoring "100 percent" on the cognitive test.

"The doctors told me it's very, very few people can ace that," the POTUS insisted. "It's actually a tough test."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.