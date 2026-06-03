Trump Concerns Explode: Top Doc Claims Prez's Team Should 'Answer Questions' on 79-Year-Old's Health — Amid His 'Prolonged Public Absence'
June 3 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
A top doctor has called for Donald Trump's personal physician to field questions on the president's health as both physical and cognitive concerns for his wellbeing continue to swirl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this month, Trump bragged that he had his 6-month physical and "everything checked out PERFECTLY."
Donald Trump's Physical Exam Results
Following the appointment, the 79-year-old's doctor, Sean P. Barbabella, released a statement that said the POTUS "remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function."
He also alleged that an "Al-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis," suggested his cardiac age was "approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."
'Lingering Concerns' on Trump's Health
However, on Wednesday, June 3, Dr. Jonathan Reiner took to X and said there were still "lingering concerns" regarding Trump's recent physical exam and his "prolonged absence from the public eye."
As of June 3, Trump has not been seen publicly in several days.
"The White House should make available the president’s physician to answer questions from the press," Reiner added.
Trump Calls Cognitive Test 'High Difficulty'
This is far from the first time Reiner has spoken out on rumors surrounding Trump's health as he nears his 80th birthday.
On May 31, the doctor corrected Trump's false statements on the difficulty of the Montreal Cognitive Exam, which is used to catch early stages of dementia in patients.
"Unlike other US Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence," Trump wrote via Truth Social after acing the MOCA. "In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."
"All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests," he concluded.
The cognitive test includes – but is not limited to – asking patients to identify animals such as a tiger or a duck from images, remember word and number sequences and draw a clock face indicating a certain time on it.
'It's a Dementia Screening Tool, Not an IQ Test'
Following Trump's remarks, Reiner took to social media and expressed he was "glad" he "did well" on the MOCA exam.
"But it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test," he added. "So a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence. None of the questions are high difficulty."
Still, Trump has continued to speak about his "very good results." As Radar previously reported, during an interview with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on the Pod Force One podcast, he once again boasted about scoring "100 percent" on the cognitive test.
"The doctors told me it's very, very few people can ace that," the POTUS insisted. "It's actually a tough test."