'The View' Co-hosts Spar Over Trump's Attack on Kaitlan Collins — As Sunny Hostin Shames Other Reporters for Not Standing Up to Prez

Reflecting on her career in law, Hostin shared that she was "often told" to "smile more" as an attorney – something Trump has said to Collins on more than one occasion.

However, she didn't hesitate to call out the other correspondents in the room who seemingly did not react to the situation.

"I also take a bit of umbrage at the other reporters there because – by the way, the other reporters weren’t smiling. The men weren’t smiling," she pointed out. "He didn’t mention that. But I do feel that when when one of your colleagues is attacked in that way, a follow-up question or a statement – someone in the room, maybe one of the men – should have said, ‘Sir, you should not speak to her that way.’ I would have liked to have seen that."