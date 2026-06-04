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Home > Entertainment > The View

'The View' Co-hosts Spar Over Trump's Attack on Kaitlan Collins — As Sunny Hostin Shames Other Reporters for Not Standing Up to Prez

'The View' co-hosts Trump's insults aimed at CNN's Kaitlan Collins.
Source: @The View/youtube; MEGA

'The View' co-hosts Trump's insults aimed at CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

June 4 2026, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

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The View co-hosts sparred over whether other White House reporters should have stood up for Kaitlan Collins after Donald Trump claimed she was "corrupt" and had "hatred" in her eyes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the Thursday, June 4, episode of the show, Sunny Hostin pointed out that no one in the room immediately rushed to Collins' defense.

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Sunny Hostin Shames Reporters

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Sunny Hostin, Kara Swisher
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin suggested White House correspondents should have defended Kaitlan Collins.

Reflecting on her career in law, Hostin shared that she was "often told" to "smile more" as an attorney – something Trump has said to Collins on more than one occasion.

However, she didn't hesitate to call out the other correspondents in the room who seemingly did not react to the situation.

"I also take a bit of umbrage at the other reporters there because – by the way, the other reporters weren’t smiling. The men weren’t smiling," she pointed out. "He didn’t mention that. But I do feel that when when one of your colleagues is attacked in that way, a follow-up question or a statement – someone in the room, maybe one of the men – should have said, ‘Sir, you should not speak to her that way.’ I would have liked to have seen that."

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Kara Swisher Disagrees With Sunny Hostin

Kara Swisher
Source: MEGA

Kara Swisher said it wasn't journalists' job to defend Kaitlan Collins.

Kara Swisher, a journalist who is standing in as a guest host for Joy Behar, disagreed with Hostin.

"I think the job of reporters is not to react to that kind of nonsense, right?" she said. "The whole thing is, when you’re a reporter, the story shouldn’t be about you."

Hostin replied, "That is true."

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Sunny Hostin
Source: MEGA

'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin has a background in law.

But Swisher admitted that's a "really hard" line to walk at times, noting that reacting is "where you lose" in those situations.

"Because with these people, every accusation is a confession, so what he is saying is about him and not about her," she continued. "And I thought she handled it well ... But the minute you say something, you get dragged into it in a way that he benefits and you don’t.”

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What Did Trump Say?

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Kaitlan Collins Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed Kaitlan Collins had 'hatred in her eyes.'

As Radar previously reported, Trump's biting remarks to Collins came earlier this week in the Oval Office.

Before Collins had even asked him a question, the 79-year-old lashed out, dubbing CNN a "very corrupt organization," then swiftly turned his attack on the 34-year-old reporter.

"Never smiles. You never-, she’s a young, beautiful woman. Never smiles, I never see a smile off her face, I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes," he insisted.

"She has hatred because we have borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes, because we do things that everybody wanted. And then we win our election in a massive landslide," the POTUS ranted. "And that’s because we’re doing the right job. And we took a detour down to Iran because we can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon under any circumstances. We can’t let that happen. So, the reporters should be happy. They shouldn’t be unhappy. They should be very happy. Because you know what we’re doing? We’re saving our country."

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