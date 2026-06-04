Donald Trump Launches Fresh Attack on CNN Reporter Kaitlan Collins for 'Never Smiling' Before Saying 'She Has Hatred in Her Eyes'

Collins, 34, asked Trump about the Justice Department's $1,776 billion "anti-weaponization fund" following a Republican revolt on Capitol Hill.

The president responded by attacking the journalist personally and professionally.

"I thought that was the greatest thing," Trump said of potential payouts for lawfare victims, "because people like you have abused our people so badly."

Collins then attempted to interject, but Trump shut her down immediately.

"Be quiet … you should be ashamed of yourself. You used to be a conservative," the president told her.

Trump continued his tirade by referencing Collins' background and her employer.

"She used to be a conservative from Alabama. Can you believe it?" he said.