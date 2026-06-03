Trump's 'Stuck in the '80s': 'The View' Co-hosts Call Out Prez, 79, After He Brands Controversial Democrat a 'Major Sleazebag'
June 3 2026, Updated 4:03 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was mocked on The View after he called controversial Democratic politician Graham Platner a "sleazebag," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Wednesday, June 3, episode of the hit morning show, the co-hosts discussed Trump's recent remarks and whether Platner should be given a second chance after his bid for the Senate in Maine was rocked by allegations of explicit texts sent outside of his marriage and Nazi ties to a former tattoo.
'The View' Co-Hosts Call Out Trump
During a recent podcast interview, Trump branded Platner a "major sleazebag" and lamented that the Senate hopeful was "up in the polls" against his Republican opponent, Susan Collins.
After the clip was played on the show, guest co-host Kara Swisher joked, "When he said that, I thought, ‘Well, he’d know,'" as Sara Haines chimed in, "‘Sleazebag’ is such an ’80s term."
Whoopi Goldberg quipped, ""He’s kind of stuck in the '80s a bit."
Despite taking a moment to poke fun at Trump's word choice, Goldberg quickly steered the conversation back to the point.
"There has to be people out there who have not been accused of wearing bad tattoos or feeling people up," she declared. "It’s just, there’s got to be a change out there. Come on y’all, y’all need to run (for office)! Come on."
Swisher called Platner a "troubled person," but said the decision belongs to Maine voters.
"If they forgive this guy, and that’s part of the idea of it, that’s fine," she said.
Sunny Hostin appeared to agree, noting that if she lived in Maine, she may have to "hold her nose" and vote for him so that Democrats could secure control of the Senate.
'Both Sides' Should Do 'Better'
But Haines "vehemently disagreed."
"If we are going to say, ‘Donald Trump is a problem, look at this person, look at this,’ we can’t plug our nose and send someone there that is an anti-Semitic person, racist, bigoted, sexting, you name it," she claimed.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who broke with Trump, 79, after his first term as POTUS, said she was just "so deeply uncomfortable with the fact that it feels like we have Nazis to the right of me and Nazis to the left."
Hostin cut in, "The president is a 34-time convicted felon."
However, Goldberg said "both sides" of the political spectrum need to be "doing better."
Whoopi Goldberg 'Cries' Over Trump Losses
The View doesn't shy away from criticism of the Trump administration. As Radar previously reported, Goldberg pretended to cry after Trump suffered several losses in court, including a judge ordering his name to be "removed from the Kennedy Center."
"And they blocked his renovation plans," she teased between fake sobs.
Trump saw another loss when several previously-booked artists quit as performers at Freedom 250 over MAGA ties to the event.
"I think at this point, Trump has become so toxic that no artist wants to become affiliated with him because if they do, they could lose some of their fans," Hostin suggested. "I don’t think they want any of the affiliation."