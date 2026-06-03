Trump's 'Stuck in the '80s': 'The View' Co-hosts Call Out Prez, 79, After He Brands Controversial Democrat a 'Major Sleazebag'

Despite taking a moment to poke fun at Trump's word choice, Goldberg quickly steered the conversation back to the point.

"There has to be people out there who have not been accused of wearing bad tattoos or feeling people up," she declared. "It’s just, there’s got to be a change out there. Come on y’all, y’all need to run (for office)! Come on."

Swisher called Platner a "troubled person," but said the decision belongs to Maine voters.

"If they forgive this guy, and that’s part of the idea of it, that’s fine," she said.

Sunny Hostin appeared to agree, noting that if she lived in Maine, she may have to "hold her nose" and vote for him so that Democrats could secure control of the Senate.