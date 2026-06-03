EXCLUSIVE: Republican Party War as Donald Trump Faces Rebellion Over $1.8Billion Slush Fund Scandal

The fund, valued at $1.77billion, was created as part of a settlement in Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns. Critics have argued it lacks legal authority and sufficient oversight, while supporters say it was designed to compensate people they believe were unfairly targeted by the government.

The dispute comes as Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, attempt to negotiate key immigration funding legislation while avoiding a damaging internal party fight ahead of the midterm elections.

Thune signaled many Republicans remain unconvinced by the administration's decision to halt the fund, raising fresh doubts about Trump's ability to unite his party behind him.

"The way the statement is worded, I think it's clear that they're not proceeding with the fund, but obviously, whether that's sufficient to satisfy a number of our members is something we're still sorting through," Thune said.

Asked whether he was concerned Trump could veto legislation if lawmakers moved to prohibit the fund outright, Thune replied: "Oh yeah, don't you?"

A Republican source familiar with Senate discussions told Radar the pause had done little to calm concerns among lawmakers.

"There is still a lot of frustration inside the conference," the insider said. "Many members want a much clearer commitment that the fund is gone permanently, not just suspended while the legal challenges play out."