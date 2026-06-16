J.D. Vance Scrambles to Defend Trump on 'The View' After Prez Claims 'I Love the Inflation': 'Are You His Interpreter or His Vice President?'

Ana Navarro then told the veep, "He just said he loves the inflation."

"What he said, Ana, is that he loves the fact that the inflation is going to come down when this war is over. That’s what he said," Vance replied.

Behar quipped, "Are you his interpreter or are you his vice president? Come on."

Vance continued to defend on the POTUS' comments, claiming the country is already seeing the price of gas going down from what it was "a couple of weeks ago."

"There’s a lot we’ve got to do, but I think that we’re doing as much as we can," he explained. "We’re going to keep on working at it. And again, the American people are going to make their verdict. But I think that we have a very credible case to run on – that we brought a lot of new investment, we’re building the factories – that is going to pay serious dividends for the American people over the long haul."