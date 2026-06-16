J.D. Vance Scrambles to Defend Trump on 'The View' After Prez Claims 'I Love the Inflation': 'Are You His Interpreter or His Vice President?'
June 16 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance scrambled to defend President Donald Trump on The View after his controversial remarks about the economy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Tuesday, June 16, episode of the popular morning show, the panel brought up that Trump recently said, "I love the inflation," while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office.
Joy Behar and J.D. Vance Spar Over 'Affordability'
"You know why?" Trump said on June 10. "Because as soon as this war is over ... when the war is over, it’s coming down, it’s going to come down like a rock."
However, The View co-hosts took issue with his initial wording, as well as some of his past comments on affordability.
Joy Behar pointed out that Trump, 80, once called "affordability" a "hoax" as he makes pricey renovations to the White House and nearby property, including the much-talked-about ballroom, the reflecting pool, a proposed arch and the UFC ring.
"All these things, why is he doing them when everybody knows that Americans are struggling? And what is he spending all this money for?" she asked.
Vance swiftly interpreted Trump's "affordability" comment, claiming that he meant the idea that Republicans caused the problem was the "hoax," before turning the blame on the Biden administration.
"We inherited an affordability problem. We’re doing a lot to make it better. It’s going to take a little bit of time," Vance continued. "There’s a lot more work to do. But the president knows that a lot of Americans are struggling. In fact, he ran on that. He talked about it. And we’ve done some things and made some good progress on that point."
Ana Navarro Calls Out Trump's 'Inflation' Remark
Ana Navarro then told the veep, "He just said he loves the inflation."
"What he said, Ana, is that he loves the fact that the inflation is going to come down when this war is over. That’s what he said," Vance replied.
Behar quipped, "Are you his interpreter or are you his vice president? Come on."
Vance continued to defend on the POTUS' comments, claiming the country is already seeing the price of gas going down from what it was "a couple of weeks ago."
"There’s a lot we’ve got to do, but I think that we’re doing as much as we can," he explained. "We’re going to keep on working at it. And again, the American people are going to make their verdict. But I think that we have a very credible case to run on – that we brought a lot of new investment, we’re building the factories – that is going to pay serious dividends for the American people over the long haul."
J.D. Vance Claims Trump Administration 'Inherited a Mess'
When Behar asked him a time frame, Vance spoke out on the rise in construction and manufacturing jobs, which he claimed would result in "rising wages."
"The affordability problem — again, gas is way too high right now, certain things are way too high. You know, rents have been either flat or down for 12 months now," he added. "So there are things that are showing signs of life, things that are showing signs of progress. My view — I’m sure you guys don’t agree with it — is that we inherited a mess and we’re fixing it. But sometimes it takes a long time to fix a mess."