Embarrassment for Trump as His $14M Reflecting Pool Turns Green Days After Debut — See the Shocking Photos

Photos taken over the weekend show National Park Service employees working to clear the algae from the pool. But algae blooms in the water are not new, sprouting up especially in the summer, when heat, sunlight and stagnant conditions combine.

That's not good news for the nation's birthday party.

"The Fourth of July is probably the worst time of year because that's when the temperature is highest," Hans Paerl, Research Professor of Marine and Environmental Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told USA TODAY. "It’s Mother Nature that’s really running the show."

Still, Trump does not seem too concerned about the timing of the refill. An Interior Department spokesperson praised the progress, telling Politico, "President Donald J. Trump is an expert builder who has fixed the reflecting pool for good unlike the failed and extremely costly attempt by Obama and Biden."