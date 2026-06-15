Epstein Gave Deputy 'Cash and Disneyland Tickets' in Exchange for Special Treatment in Jail: Pedo's Ex-Assistant Makes Bombshell Claims During Testimony

Kellen testified before the House Oversight Committee investigating Epstein, revealing the s-x offender "groomed" her, both sexually and psychologically, during her time as his personal assistant.

And she said he was able to do so even behind bars, thanks to his bribes to a deputy.

When Florida Congressman Max Frost, a Democrat who represents the Orlando area, asked if she knew of any "ways" that Epstein was able to receive special treatment in the jail, she replied, "I know that he arranged to have cash and, like, Disneyland tickets, taken to one of the officers in the jail and I’m not sure what he received with that."

She explained that she first learned about the payoffs through Epstein’s paralegal, Story Cowles, who had complained to her about having to drive a long distance to personally deliver the cash and tickets from Epstein.