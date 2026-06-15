Epstein Gave Deputy 'Cash and Disneyland Tickets' in Exchange for Special Treatment in Jail: Pedo's Ex-Assistant Makes Bombshell Claims During Testimony
June 15 2026, Updated 6:20 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's longtime personal assistant claims the vile s-x fiend was able to procure preferential treatment in jail because he secretly paid off one of the guards with cash and gifts, including tickets to Disneyland, Radaronline.com can report.
Sarah Kellen suggested her boss was given special considerations from a Palm Beach sheriff’s deputy, including the use of a computer, which he, in turn, used to abuse her.
Epstein's Special Treatment
Kellen testified before the House Oversight Committee investigating Epstein, revealing the s-x offender "groomed" her, both sexually and psychologically, during her time as his personal assistant.
And she said he was able to do so even behind bars, thanks to his bribes to a deputy.
When Florida Congressman Max Frost, a Democrat who represents the Orlando area, asked if she knew of any "ways" that Epstein was able to receive special treatment in the jail, she replied, "I know that he arranged to have cash and, like, Disneyland tickets, taken to one of the officers in the jail and I’m not sure what he received with that."
She explained that she first learned about the payoffs through Epstein’s paralegal, Story Cowles, who had complained to her about having to drive a long distance to personally deliver the cash and tickets from Epstein.
Sarah Kellen Said Epstein 'Groomed Her'
Kellen was privy to many of Epstein's notorious activities after she was hired as the billionaire power broker’s assistant in the early 2000s.
The now-46-year-old was granted immunity from prosecution in Florida as part of a controversial non-prosecution agreement her former boss reached in 2008. That cleared her to testify before the House Oversight Committee, where she detailed her decades of abuse.
"He groomed me, sexually and psychologically abused me, controlled me, manipulated me, dominated me, and gaslit me until I could no longer tell which thoughts were mine and which were his," Kellen testified. "It was like living with a permanent virtual-reality headset on."
The Emotional Scars Remain
The torture allegedly continued even after Epstein was jailed for soliciting prostitution of a minor, thanks to his alleged greasing of the deputy's wheels.
"He even Skyped me from a computer inside the Palm Beach County Stockade and ordered me to undress for him on camera,” she said.
Kellen said she was left with emotional scars she still deals with to this day.
"As a result of the years of abuse, constant sleep deprivation, and coercive control inflicted by Jeffrey and Ghislaine (Maxwell), psychological conditions hampered my ability to identify my own emotions, differentiate reality from Jeffrey’s manipulated reality, and crippled me from making decisions or asserting agency when it mattered most," she said.
Law Enforcement Investigated the Claims
Kellen identified the Palm Beach sheriff’s deputy as Michael Fox. But a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told the Miami Herald that Fox retired from the agency in 2020 and denied the accusations.
"The Epstein investigation did not reveal these allegations, and they were never investigated in connection with that case," spokeswoman Therese Barbera said.
She further noted that an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), conducted in 2021, found no wrongdoing by members of the sheriff’s office.
"After an extensive investigation, FDLE determined that there was NO inappropriate or criminal activity on the part of any PBSO member with respect to their participation in Epstein's work release or the permit detail," she added, calling the investigation "complete."