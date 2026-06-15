Hunter Biden Fires Back at Joe Rogan After Podcaster Says He Talked About Crack 'Like a Lost Lover' — 'It Is Actually That Dangerous'

"The reason I talk about crack the way that I talk about crack is because it comes with such a stigma. And it's so shocking to people," Biden told host Dax Shepard during the June 15 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast.

"And I don't say it to shock people, and I don't say it to like, you know, Joe Rogan did this whole thing where, 'Oh my god, you should hear him talk about crack. It's like a lost lover,'" the recovering drug and alcohol abuser noted.

"Well, it's just honest, and I don't mean to talk about it that way, and I want to always make clear it's like, it is actually that dangerous," Biden, who has been sober for more than seven years, added.