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Home > News > Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden Fires Back at Joe Rogan After Podcaster Says He Talked About Crack 'Like a Lost Lover' — 'It Is Actually That Dangerous'

Photo of Hunter Biden and Joe Rogan
Source: Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan/YouTube; PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Hunter Biden chastised Joe Rogan for joking about how he described using crack cocaine.

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June 15 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden fired back over Joe Rogan joking that the recovering addict talked about crack cocaine as it the drug was his "lost lover," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rogan infamously claimed Biden's extremely detailed description of the drug's effects was "the greatest crack advertisement of all time," during a July 2025 podcast, to which the former first son now claims was meant as the "ultimate warning" to stay away from the highly destructive narcotic.

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Hunter Biden's Choice Words for Joe Rogan About Crack Jokes

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Photo of Hunter Biden
Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube

Hunter Biden ripped Rogan for accusing him of talking about crack like a 'lost lover.'

"The reason I talk about crack the way that I talk about crack is because it comes with such a stigma. And it's so shocking to people," Biden told host Dax Shepard during the June 15 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast.

"And I don't say it to shock people, and I don't say it to like, you know, Joe Rogan did this whole thing where, 'Oh my god, you should hear him talk about crack. It's like a lost lover,'" the recovering drug and alcohol abuser noted.

"Well, it's just honest, and I don't mean to talk about it that way, and I want to always make clear it's like, it is actually that dangerous," Biden, who has been sober for more than seven years, added.

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Hunter Biden Warns 'I Don't Mean This as a Love Letter'

Photo of Hunter Biden and Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden has been sober over seven years.

Later in the podcast, Biden described trying to get back into a rehab program and instead going out and buying more of the drug.

"The worst possible thing that I could do was go smoke crack. And that's what I decided was the answer... And again, Joe Rogan, I don't mean this as a love letter," he warned the stand-up comic.

"What I mean it is is it adds the ultimate warning from someone whose life was torn apart by it."

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Hunter Biden Details What Methods of Cocaine Use Produce the Fastest High

Photo of Hunter Biden
Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube

Hunter Biden shared many of the descriptions about crack use that he did on the podcast Rogan joked about.

Biden went on to call crack "staggeringly effective," which "began a cycle" of new abuse.

The artistic painter went on to describe how quickly one gets high off the drug in a similar way that he did when making the comments on Andrew Callaghan's Channel 5 interview in July 2025 that Rogan infamously ripped on.

Biden explained the difference between powder and rock cocaine is that it is a "different experience because you're getting all of it right away."

"So when you snort cocaine, it goes into your sinuses. It slowly dissolves. It slowly enters your bloodstream. When you smoke it, your lungs convert it immediately. They dump it all in your blood. The only things faster is shooting intervenously. It's a different experience because you're getting all of it right away," he described.

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'This Guy Makes Me Want to Try Crack'

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Rogan called Hunter Biden's deeply candid description of crack use 'the best ad' ever for the drug.

Rogan played a lengthy clip of Biden describing the "ritual" of crack use from Callaghan's interview on his July 23, 2025, podcast with guest Joe DeRosa

"That's the best ad for Coke ever. It's the best ad for crack ever," the UFC commentator told the actor/musician after it finished playing.

"If crack wasn't terrible for you, this guy makes me want to try crack. I'm not going to. Don't do it. I'm not giving any advice, but I'm saying this guy, like legitimately this might be the best advertisement for crack of all time," Rogan snarked.

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