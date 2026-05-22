White House Cocaine Scandal Reignited: Hunter Biden Denies Bag of Drugs Was His — And Insists He 'Wasn't Even There' 

Still, the questions had to be asked, especially in light of Hunter's long history of drug abuse. The president's son previously revealed that at the height of his addiction, his daily routine consisted of "a bottle of vodka and as many hits on a crack pipe as possible."

In his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter described his love of crack cocaine, writing that he would walk the streets of Washington, D.C., to try to score his drugs.

Hunter wrote, "I've bought crack cocaine on the streets of Washington, D.C., and cooked up my own inside a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles."

Things got so bad that at one point, Hunter was living out of a $59 per night Super 8 motel room. While in D.C., he befriended a homeless man who also enjoyed drugs. Hunter said he was in such a fog from the crack that he offered the homeless crack addict a room in his apartment.

He said, "The relationship was symbiotic. It was two crack addicts who couldn't find their way out of a paper bag. A one-act crack farce."