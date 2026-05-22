White House Cocaine Scandal Reignited: Hunter Biden Denies Bag of Drugs Was His — And Insists He 'Wasn't Even There'
May 22 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Hunter Biden has once again insisted he had nothing to do with a bag of cocaine that was discovered just outside the White House's West Wing in 2023, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In fact, former President Joe Biden's son told conservative firebrand Candace Owens he wasn't anywhere near the home at the time.
Hunter Biden Was Far Away From the Drug Discovery
Hunter opened up about his brutal battle with cocaine addiction during a wide-ranging sit-down with Owens for her self-titled podcast.
The 56-year-old has admitted to a lifetime struggle with drugs, once claiming in a memoir that he had a "superpower" for finding crack cocaine no matter where he was, and at one point, he took a hit of the powerful narcotic every 15 minutes.
But when the far-right commentator asked him bluntly if the famed bag of cocaine discovered on the White House grounds in 2023 was his, he bluntly replied, "No."
He went on to speculate that a visitor or low-level staffer may have brought the drugs in a small baggie over the long weekend before the Fourth of July holiday.
"People have to understand, where that cocaine was found – that is where visitors come in," Hunter said. "They come over from the old executive office building, staff, to go to the Oval [Office] or go to the chief of staff office or to the offices in the West Wing."
He continued to explain and emphasize the drug bag "was found in a cubby, right outside of the Situation Room – and it’s like, no possibility, not even remotely, beyond the fact that I wasn't even there."
Biden Administration Blasts Questions About Hunter
Indeed, as Radar reported at the time, Hunter and his dad were at Camp David when the illicit substance was discovered, something then-Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made sure reporters were aware of that days later at a briefing.
"I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again as I was being asked a question, as you know, and media outlets reported this," Jean-Pierre said. "The Biden family was not here, they were not here, they were at Camp David."
The press secretary then made a point to list every day that the First Family was away from Washington D.C.
"They were not here Friday, they were not here Saturday, they were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back here on Tuesday," Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Hunter Biden's History of Drug Abuse
Still, the questions had to be asked, especially in light of Hunter's long history of drug abuse. The president's son previously revealed that at the height of his addiction, his daily routine consisted of "a bottle of vodka and as many hits on a crack pipe as possible."
In his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter described his love of crack cocaine, writing that he would walk the streets of Washington, D.C., to try to score his drugs.
Hunter wrote, "I've bought crack cocaine on the streets of Washington, D.C., and cooked up my own inside a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles."
Things got so bad that at one point, Hunter was living out of a $59 per night Super 8 motel room. While in D.C., he befriended a homeless man who also enjoyed drugs. Hunter said he was in such a fog from the crack that he offered the homeless crack addict a room in his apartment.
He said, "The relationship was symbiotic. It was two crack addicts who couldn't find their way out of a paper bag. A one-act crack farce."
Joe Biden Jumps to Help
Even Hunter's father, Joe Biden, who was serving as vice president to then-President Barack Obama, had to confront him at his home.
Joe told his son, "I know you're not fine, Hunter. You need help."
Hunter said his dad never left his side despite his problems.
"He never let me forget that all was not lost," he penned. "He never abandoned me, never shunned me, never judged me, no matter how bad things got - and believe me, from there they would get much, much worse."