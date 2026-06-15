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Home > News > Dogs

Family Dog Shot Dead by LAPD During Knicks Celebration After Police Respond to 'Screaming Woman' Reports

The dog, Jameson, was only 2 years old.
Source: MEGA

The dog, Jameson, was only 2 years old.

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June 15 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

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When police responded to a New York Knicks celebratory party, an officer shot a family's dog dead.

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly responded to a call regarding a yelling woman. Authorities allege the 2-year-old golden retriever, Saint Bernard and poodle mix charged at an officer at the family's condo while they were checking in on the situation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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LAPD Officer Shoots Family Dog

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The family was celebrating the Knicks' win at the time.
Source: MEGA

The family was celebrating the Knicks' win at the time.

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The family was excitedly celebrating the Knicks' historic win after a 53 year drought. In fact, just moments before the deadly gunfire, the dog, Jameson, was seen in a photo wearing a Knicks t-shirt.

Cell phone footage from the moment showed the woman, the dog's owner, yelling: "Oh my god! Oh my God. I cannot believe this is happening. I cannot believe this is happening."

She proceeded to explain they were celebrating the NBA team's victory.

"We were just so happy. We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks," she said.

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Family Celebrates Massive New York Knicks Win

A photo of New York Knicks fans
Source: MEGA

The family was celebrating the team's major NBA win.

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The family insisted that the dog was not violent, merely excited amid the commotion of the celebration.

The woman also screamed, "He's such a good dog!"

Neighbors nearby were stunned by the incident, finding it out-of-character for their relatively lowkey California neighborhood.

Raymon Alvarez, a neighbor, told ABC 7, "The screaming I heard was like, 'Ah! Oh my God! Oh my God!' Like just, pure screaming ... I didn't think they were gunshots at first because this area is not really known for any sort of gun violence."

The incident is reportedly under review by the department. Radar contacted a representative of the LAPD for comment.

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Fans in New York Send City Into Chaos

A photo of a bus lit on fire
Source: MEGA

Fans flooded the streets of New York City.

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The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in an epic showdown in Texas. The NBA Championship win marked the first time since 1973 they've brought the title back to New York City.

The team was led by captain Jalen Brunson.

In response to the victory, New York City was moved to chaos as fans took to the streets. They were seen climbing stop lights and other signs throughout the roads. Near Times Square, a row of five school buses were vandalized as fans crawled onto the roof and some pulled off the hood of the vehicles.

The New York Police Department reported 63 arrests following the chaotic event. Ten police officers were reportedly injured while attempting to control the crowds. Four people were stabbed while a teenager was shot.

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Madison Square Garden Suffers From Stiff Security

A photo of New York Knicks fans
Source: MEGA

Security was heightened throughout the final stretch of the season.

Knicks fans were frustrated with city officials, though, when a shutdown swept through Madison Square Garden. During Game 3 and 4, immense security measure were taken, including locking down the street surrounding the arena.

President Donald Trump was in attendance for Game 3, leaving the Secret Service to have a vested interest in the shutdown, and racked up a major tab in security fees. However, the city kept up the cautious efforts for Game 4, despite his lack of attendance.

The heightened security carried over into Game 5, which was not even played at the venue. Instead, the Garden housed a 5 Seconds of Summer concert.

Attendees were forced through the intense security while the city orchestrated watch party for Knicks fans outside.

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