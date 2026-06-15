Family Dog Shot Dead by LAPD During Knicks Celebration After Police Respond to 'Screaming Woman' Reports

The family was excitedly celebrating the Knicks' historic win after a 53 year drought. In fact, just moments before the deadly gunfire, the dog, Jameson, was seen in a photo wearing a Knicks t-shirt.

Cell phone footage from the moment showed the woman, the dog's owner, yelling: "Oh my god! Oh my God. I cannot believe this is happening. I cannot believe this is happening."

She proceeded to explain they were celebrating the NBA team's victory.

"We were just so happy. We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks," she said.