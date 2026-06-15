Bonnie Tyler's Health Crisis: Singer, 75, Wakes From Coma But 'Remains Seriously Ill' After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Her initial admission was for a stomach issue, but doctors chose to put her under when she reportedly went into cardiac arrest during surgery.

According to the Daily Star, a representative said, "Bonnie is no longer in a coma, but remains seriously ill.”

She reportedly remains in intensive scare. However, doctors expect her to make a full recovery.

Her website confirmed the surgery in April, noting: "We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. The surgery went well, and she is now recuperating."

"We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."

When Bonnie was placed into the coma, a spokesperson for Tyler said, "We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time, please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to."