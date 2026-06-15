Bonnie Tyler's Health Crisis: Singer, 75, Wakes From Coma But 'Remains Seriously Ill' After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
June 15 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Welsh singer-songwriter Bonnie Tyler woke up from her five-week-long coma.
The 75-year-old was placed into a medically induced coma at a hospital in Faro, Portugal, which left her friends "deeply worried," RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Bonnie Tyler Wakes From Medically-Induced Coma
Her initial admission was for a stomach issue, but doctors chose to put her under when she reportedly went into cardiac arrest during surgery.
According to the Daily Star, a representative said, "Bonnie is no longer in a coma, but remains seriously ill.”
She reportedly remains in intensive scare. However, doctors expect her to make a full recovery.
Her website confirmed the surgery in April, noting: "We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. The surgery went well, and she is now recuperating."
"We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."
When Bonnie was placed into the coma, a spokesperson for Tyler said, "We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time, please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to."
Tyler's Friends Express Fears
Her friends were highly concerned as they believed the medical emergency seemingly came from nowhere.
An insider told Radar, "Bonnie has always been incredibly resilient and energetic, so to hear she has been placed into a coma has frightened a lot of people around her. Everyone is hoping this is purely precautionary and that she pulls through quickly."
Another source added that the health scare came "very suddenly."
"Bonnie was in good spirits recently and still talking about future performances, so this has come as an enormous shock," noted the source at the time.
Singer's Concerts Were Affected
As a result of her health scare, Tyler's concerts were cancelled until the end of August.
Currently, her show dates for October and November have not been affected.
Tyler Plans to Never Stop Performing
Tyler experienced health issues previously, including issues with her knees. However, despite the dodgy knees, she still found a way to keep up with the high-demand lifestyle of music.
She previously told the Mirror, "I'm still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you've got your health, you've got everything. I do home Pilates, only 20 minutes a day – it's something I can do in my hotel rooms."
While the musician lifestyle can be taxing, Tyler hasn't wanted to take a step back.
"I started singing when I was 17, and I never thought I'd still be doing it at this age. I've slowed down a little bit, but I know now that I will never retire," she said. "Even though I was so lucky because I was in Portugal when the first lockdown was announced, by the end of it, I'd had enough. I was going crazy. I needed to get back out there on the road!"