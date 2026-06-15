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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds Alarm on 'Rigged' Elections as MAGA Rebel Claims Americans No Longer 'Control Our Government' in Explosive Rant

image of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene alleged 'key races' are rigged in a fiery post.

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June 15 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Americans no longer control their own government and alleged key elections are being manipulated in an explosive social media rant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Georgia congresswoman took to X on the nation's 250th anniversary to accuse powerful interests of influencing elections and shaping public opinion.

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'Our Elections Are Rigged'

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image of Greene claimed fake social media accounts are being used to push 'psyops' and sway public opinion.
Source: mega

Greene claimed fake social media accounts are being used to push 'psyops' and sway public opinion.

Greene opened her post on June 14 with a blunt allegation about the electoral system.

"Our elections are rigged, not all of them, but key races," she wrote. "It not only happens through machine-flipping votes, but through mail-in ballot fraud as well."

The MAGA firebrand then claimed many Americans are unaware of what she described as another major problem influencing public opinion.

"But there is a significant problem that many people aren’t aware of, and that’s massive amounts of fake social media accounts pushing psyops on the American people to sway public opinion," Greene wrote.

"Most of this comes through foreign interests and foreign influence."

She also alleged the activity benefits politicians on both sides of the political aisle, and noted, "And it helps both parties to ensure certain outcomes."

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Source: @mtgreenee/X

The Georgia Republican argued that 'the American people don't control our government.'

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'The American People Don't Control Our Government'

image of Greene made the post on the 250th anniversary of America.
Source: mega

Greene made the post on the 250th anniversary of America.

Greene went on to argue Americans have lost control over the nation's political system.

"On the 250th anniversary of America, the American people don’t control our government," she wrote.

She then claimed many voters have become so disillusioned that they no longer see a reason to participate in elections.

"Many average Americans already know we have no control, and that’s why they don't see any reason to vote."

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Previous Attack on Democrats and Republicans

image of Greene previously claimed Americans are 'fully disgusted' with both Democrats and Republicans.
Source: mega

Greene previously claimed Americans are 'fully disgusted' with both Democrats and Republicans.

Greene's latest rant comes a month after she blasted both Democrats and Republicans in another lengthy post on X.

"It's a really sad state that our country is in when both political parties are using redistricting as their main strategy to win midterms," she wrote at the time.

"Both parties have failed miserably. Both parties are filled with corruption and scandals. And both parties are completely captured by rich donors, corporate lobbies, and foreign donors and interests," she added.

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Calls for Something New

image of The MAGA congresswoman has repeatedly called for alternatives to the traditional two-party system.
Source: mega

The ex-MAGA congresswoman has repeatedly called for alternatives to the traditional two-party system.

Greene also argued voters are growing increasingly frustrated with the current political landscape.

"So many Americans are fully disgusted with both parties to the point they don’t even want to vote, but have nowhere to turn," she wrote.

"There has never been a better time than now to begin the development of support for independent candidates. Candidates that run on issues and not team jerseys. Candidates that truly are for Americans," the former rep added.

Greene concluded that earlier message with a call for a dramatic political shift.

"While yes, this is no easy task, but it's coming to the point where there is no other option but to break the two-party system and build something new to support Americans," she declared.

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