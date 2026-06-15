Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds Alarm on 'Rigged' Elections as MAGA Rebel Claims Americans No Longer 'Control Our Government' in Explosive Rant

Greene opened her post on June 14 with a blunt allegation about the electoral system.

"Our elections are rigged, not all of them, but key races," she wrote. "It not only happens through machine-flipping votes, but through mail-in ballot fraud as well."

The MAGA firebrand then claimed many Americans are unaware of what she described as another major problem influencing public opinion.

"But there is a significant problem that many people aren’t aware of, and that’s massive amounts of fake social media accounts pushing psyops on the American people to sway public opinion," Greene wrote.

"Most of this comes through foreign interests and foreign influence."

She also alleged the activity benefits politicians on both sides of the political aisle, and noted, "And it helps both parties to ensure certain outcomes."