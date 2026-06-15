L.A. Mayor Election Fraud Scandal: Spencer Pratt Sends Team of Investigators to Skid Row and Finds 'Nobody Actually Voted' After Ex-Reality Star's Defeat

The investigation comes after Pratt, who was behind Karen Race in the race, was suddenly pushed to third place and taken over by Nithya Raman, after a massive batch of mail-in ballots shook up the numbers.

According to the team, they discussed voting with some of the Skid Row locals, and also spoke to petition gatherers to try to get a clear answer as to why Pratt fell short.

Skid Row is known to have one of the largest concentrations of homeless residents in the country.

"What we're finding is a lot of people being registered to vote, a lot of ballots being sent out, and nobody actually voted," Former California State Senator Susan Collins explained to The California Post.