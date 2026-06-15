L.A. Mayor Election Fraud Scandal: Spencer Pratt Sends Team of Investigators to Skid Row and Finds 'Nobody Actually Voted' After Ex-Reality Star's Defeat
June 15 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Spencer Pratt's brutal loss in the Los Angeles mayoral race has led a volunteer team down the rabbit hole, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and they're now claiming they have found damning evidence that fraud may have occurred.
The team, who call themselves the "Pratt Pack," spent the weekend in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Skid Row, and seemed to discover eye-opening information about voting.
'Nobody Actually Voted'
The investigation comes after Pratt, who was behind Karen Race in the race, was suddenly pushed to third place and taken over by Nithya Raman, after a massive batch of mail-in ballots shook up the numbers.
According to the team, they discussed voting with some of the Skid Row locals, and also spoke to petition gatherers to try to get a clear answer as to why Pratt fell short.
Skid Row is known to have one of the largest concentrations of homeless residents in the country.
"What we're finding is a lot of people being registered to vote, a lot of ballots being sent out, and nobody actually voted," Former California State Senator Susan Collins explained to The California Post.
According to the outlet, nearly 8,000 registered voters are linked to shelters, addiction treatment centers, and housing projects, with 1,160 registrations connected to the homeless shelter Midnight Mission in Skid Row.
One local even mentioned Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong, a woman who was recently charged by federal prosecutors with paying homeless people to register to vote.
"She was right at this corner. This was her area," the local noted, and claimed people were offered money or cigarettes to sign forms.
The local alleged Brown would "give them $3 to $5. Some of the cheap people give them $2 and a cigarette."
The LA Mystery: 'Where Did the Ballots Go?'
Armstrong, who has pleaded guilty, is said to have worked for years as a paid petition circulator collecting signatures for California ballot measures, according to federal prosecutors.
"A lot of people never voted," the local claimed. "They did register, but they just wanted the names." As for Collins, she revealed that while people have registered to vote, not many took the next steps to actually cast their vote.
She explained, "I have not found anybody that has actually voted. The big question now is what happened to all those ballots. People remember getting them. They don't remember voting. So where did the ballots go?"
Meanwhile, visitor Ann Juliano noted, "the numbers just don't make sense. That's why I'm digging deeper instead of sitting on the sidelines."
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"One thing I would like to say is that I think this election has forever changed Los Angeles. At least that's my hope, that people will feel empowered to keep talking about the truth and keep looking for the truth," she added of a potential voting scandal.
Despite his major fumble, the former MTV reality star declared he will not be stepping away from politics anytime soon.
"Hey morons, I didn't get in this for political power," he said on Instagram, "I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing's changed."
Pratt then called out Bass and Raman and added, "Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems and now have to choose between dumb and dumber."
President Trump was also fuming following Pratt's defeat, as he raged on Truth Social, "Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had," before once again calling the election "rigged."
Even Vice President JD Vance labeled the results "pretty shady."