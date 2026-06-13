'It's War': Spencer Pratt Unleashes Furious Rant After Losing L.A. Mayoral Race — Claims FBI Will Be 'Breaking Down Doors'
June 13 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Spencer Pratt isn't backing down after his failed bid to become Los Angeles mayor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former reality star unleashed a fiery social media rant following his defeat in the city's primary election, warning that political chaos is only just beginning and making explosive claims about his remaining rivals.
'It's War'
Pratt, who finished third in the race behind incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, posted a dramatic video on Instagram in which he vowed to remain a force in Los Angeles politics despite being eliminated from contention.
"Hey morons, I didn't get in this for political power," Pratt declared. "I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing's changed."
The Republican candidate continued: "You thought you could get rid of me that easily? I didn't get in this for political power, I got in this to expose this corrupt machine and nothing's changed."
With his campaign officially over, Pratt suggested he no longer felt constrained by political considerations.
"And now I don't have to worry about offending CNN viewers. I don't have a campaign to hamstring me now. It's war," he said.
Targeting His Rivals
Much of Pratt's three-minute video focused on Bass and Raman, the two Democrats who advanced to November's runoff election.
"Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems and now have to choose between dumb and dumber," Pratt said as images of the candidates appeared onscreen.
He went even further, claiming that "every problem that plagues Los Angeles because of these two corrupt communists is going to accelerate" if either remains in power.
Pratt also referred to the pair as "commie animals" and insisted his mission had not changed.
"If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait," he warned.
Explosive Claims
The reality TV personality then made his most startling allegation of all, claiming he possesses a recording involving one of the remaining candidates.
Pratt alleged he has evidence of a candidate "doing or saying something that would make her resign in shame," though he did not specify whether he was referring to Bass or Raman.
Addressing both women directly, he said: "So, Karen, Nithya, ask yourself. Is it possible that one of your employees may have a recording of you doing or saying something that would force you to resign in disgrace?"
Without offering proof or details about the alleged recording, Pratt claimed federal authorities would eventually become involved.
"The FBI will be breaking down your doors," he declared.
Warning of Trouble Ahead
Pratt also revisited the devastating Palisades Fire, which destroyed his home and became a major talking point throughout his campaign.
"Hope you sleep well at night over the next five months, because you know who hasn't slept well at all for the last 17 months? My mom. All my neighbors in the Palisades," he said.
The former Hills star argued that Los Angeles is heading toward further decline, claiming business owners and developers have already begun leaving the city.
"That means the city has to cut services. More potholes, less firefighters, less police patrols, more criminals, more drug addicts terrorizing your communities," Pratt said.
"You have no idea how bad things are about to get for the city. The city is a mess and you're about to reward the arsonist who torched the place with four more years of destruction."