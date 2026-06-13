'It's War': Spencer Pratt Unleashes Furious Rant After Losing L.A. Mayoral Race — Claims FBI Will Be 'Breaking Down Doors'

Pratt, who finished third in the race behind incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, posted a dramatic video on Instagram in which he vowed to remain a force in Los Angeles politics despite being eliminated from contention.

"Hey morons, I didn't get in this for political power," Pratt declared. "I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing's changed."

The Republican candidate continued: "You thought you could get rid of me that easily? I didn't get in this for political power, I got in this to expose this corrupt machine and nothing's changed."

With his campaign officially over, Pratt suggested he no longer felt constrained by political considerations.

"And now I don't have to worry about offending CNN viewers. I don't have a campaign to hamstring me now. It's war," he said.