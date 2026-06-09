J.D. Vance Sparks Fresh Election Controversy — Veep Calls Los Angeles Mayoral Race 'Pretty Shady' After Spencer Pratt's Surprise Elimination

“The problem here with this whole thing is, how is it that you had, you know, Karen Bass was in first place, Spencer Pratt was in second place, and then this other woman was in third place," he told Fox News host Jesse Watters on his show. "You would expect these mail-in ballots to kind of meet that same basic pattern where, you know, number one would get the most votes, number two would get the second most votes, and so on."

“But somehow we find ourselves in a situation where number one, they’re still receiving ballots, not just counting ballots, Jesse, they’re still receiving ballots," he continued. "Number two, the way that they’re coming in just so happens to work out such that the Republican is getting kicked out of the final two, so it’s a Democrat versus Democrat runoff, that seems pretty shady to me."