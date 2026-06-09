J.D. Vance Sparks Fresh Election Controversy — Veep Calls Los Angeles Mayoral Race 'Pretty Shady' After Spencer Pratt's Surprise Elimination
June 9 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance has joined President Donald Trump and other conservative voices in slamming the results of the mayoral race in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, June 8, the veep said the primary results seemed "pretty shady" to him after former reality star and Republican Spencer Pratt dropped behind Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman in the race.
J.D. Vance Questions California Mayoral Election Process
“The problem here with this whole thing is, how is it that you had, you know, Karen Bass was in first place, Spencer Pratt was in second place, and then this other woman was in third place," he told Fox News host Jesse Watters on his show. "You would expect these mail-in ballots to kind of meet that same basic pattern where, you know, number one would get the most votes, number two would get the second most votes, and so on."
“But somehow we find ourselves in a situation where number one, they’re still receiving ballots, not just counting ballots, Jesse, they’re still receiving ballots," he continued. "Number two, the way that they’re coming in just so happens to work out such that the Republican is getting kicked out of the final two, so it’s a Democrat versus Democrat runoff, that seems pretty shady to me."
The California primary election took place on June 2.
According to the California State Portal, a government website that provides election and voter information, "vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by June 9, 2026" to be counted.
However, ballots sent in and received by the deadline will still "continue to be counted after Election Day during the official canvass period" and the final results must be completed by "county elections officials" by July 2.
On July 10, the Secretary of State will certify the results of the primary.
Trump Slams CA Primary as 'Crooked'
Vance's remarks come after Trump, 79, publicly called the widely discussed mayoral election in Southern California "crooked."
"Two great Republican Candidates are being cheated, and so is America, which if the Dumocrats are able to fulfill their mission, great trouble and consternation will follow," he wrote via Truth Social. "Watch this 'Election' closely!!!"
House Speaker Mike Johnson additionally said the L.A. election "stinks to high heaven" when asked about the situation by CNN correspondent Manu Raju, but he also failed to provide evidence of any wrongdoing.
"Some of these efforts are so diabolical and so far upstream, it is impossible to prove," Johnson said at the time. "But I think everybody knows instinctively something is wrong here, and that’s a concern. We need people to believe in the integrity of our election system."
MS Now Analyst Weighs in
However, MS Now Analyst Eugene Robinson argued that if the election had truly been rigged, a conservative gubernatorial candidate may not have made it into the runoff election.
“The thing I wonder about in California is if Spencer Pratt is somehow being deprived of all these votes and it’s crooked and it’s evil, then how did Steve Hilton, the Republican, manage to make it into the runoff?” he asked. “How did that happen? And obviously those two things can’t coexist.”
Instead, he dubbed the election fraud allegations as "all made up" and "performative" from the POTUS.