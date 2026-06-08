'Rigged Election': Trump Unleashes Fiery Rant After Ex-Reality Star Spencer Pratt Loses Massive Lead in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Trump warned that trouble was afoot the day after the election in a June 3 Truth Social post, warning that Republican candidates were about to see their leads diminish.

"The Dumocrats are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES," the Commander-in-Chief railed.

He added, "Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS."

Although Raman hasn't officially been declared Bass' opponent in November, the mayor put out a statement about running the Democratic Socialist of America candidate over the next five months.

"We look forward to winning a contest against an opponent who allows encampments near schools and fights against hiring more cops, yet is MIA on saving Hollywood jobs and fighting back when ICE invades LA," Bass' camp said on June 7, clearly referring to Raman's voting record on the City Council.

For his part, Pratt is staying optimistic that the remaining mail-in votes still waiting to be counted could shift the race in his favor.

"Folks, we're dealing with a fraction of a percentage point difference, there's still hundreds of thousands of votes outstanding, and LA officials have given us the next 3 weeks to count! Let's git-r-dun!" he shared with supporters in a June 8 post on X.