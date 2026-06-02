Spencer Pratt Vows to Have Bill Maher Arrested for Smoking Around Kids If Ex-Reality Star Becomes New L.A. Mayor
June 2 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Spencer Pratt has warned Bill Maher that if he wins his bid for mayor of Los Angeles, he'd crack down on public pot smoking, even threatening to have the outspoken TV host arrested if he lights up around children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pratt, 42, made the quip during a June 1 appearance on Maher's Club Random podcast, telling the famously pot-loving host that he'd better keep his marijuana habit well away from children if the former reality star finds himself running the city.
Spencer Pratt Promise 'Enforcing' Rules Against Using Drugs Near Children
Pratt's campaign against Democratic incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Democratic Socialists of America City Councilwoman Nithya Raman has focused on cleaning up the city and enforcing the law more strictly than his progressive counterparts.
"I care about safety, the lights being on, and potholes. What a mayor should care about," the political aspirant explained to Maher.
The HBO host then blurted out, "Pot," while holding up his rolled-up blunt, to which Pratt said, "I don't want you smoking in front of kids at the park."
The MTV alum said he's going to be "enforcing" such rules, as drug-addicted vagrants have seemingly taken over many city parks and public spaces.
Spencer Pratt Vows to 'Get' Bill Maher If He Lights Up Around Kids
"If you're smoking that in front of a kid at a swing. I'll be getting you as mayor," Pratt promised Maher.
"You know, no more drugs around kids at parks, in schools, in front of daycares, even if it's legal pot. We need to have a society of consequences again," The Hills alum demanded.
The Pacific Palisades native, who lost the home he shared with wife Heidi Montag and their two sons in the deadly 2025 wildfires, noted that such open drug use didn't used to be the norm in Los Angeles.
"I never thought growing up I could smoke a blunt in front of a kid at the park. Now that happens. Moms do not want their kids who are like 5 years old," to be around that Pratt declared.
Bill Maher Calls Spencer Pratt 'Very Authentic'
Pratt impressed Maher with his brutal honesty about the state of Los Angeles, the deep-seated corruption in city government, and his plan to clean house as an outsider.
After laying out his case for becoming mayor, Pratt added, "We're being scammed across the board," by politicians, unions, and NGOS, causing Maher to swoon, "You had me at hello."
"I mean, on so many of these things, and you just have the exact right...I didn't know until I talked to you, honestly, today, but you have the exact right impatience with this s---, it's very authentic," the Politically Incorrect alum raved.
Maher stopped just short of giving Pratt his endorsement for the June 2 primary, but told him, "It's good, just keep doing what you're doing, we'll see where the where the chips fall."
Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Campaign Has Been Surging in Momentum
While Pratt has publicly stated that he doesn't want celebrity endorsements, the former TV star has received plenty of support from some very famous names, including some longtime Democrats in the deep-blue city.
The top two finishers in the primary race will advance to the November election, and Pratt has been running a close second to Bass with surging momentum.
Composer David Foster and his singer wife, Katharine McPhee, hosted a fundraiser for the candidate, while former Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeannie Buss also contributed the maximum amount to his campaign.
Paris Hilton has thrown her support behind Pratt, as has comedian Adam Carolla, actors James Woods and Dennis Quaid, TV personality Billy Bush, Amber Rose, Nick Viall, Brody Jenner, and podcaster Joe Rogan, who moved to Texas in 2020 but declared, "If I lived in Los Angeles, no question whatsoever, I would vote for you."