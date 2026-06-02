Spencer Pratt Vows to Have Bill Maher Arrested for Smoking Around Kids If Ex-Reality Star Becomes New L.A. Mayor

Pratt's campaign against Democratic incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Democratic Socialists of America City Councilwoman Nithya Raman has focused on cleaning up the city and enforcing the law more strictly than his progressive counterparts.

"I care about safety, the lights being on, and potholes. What a mayor should care about," the political aspirant explained to Maher.

The HBO host then blurted out, "Pot," while holding up his rolled-up blunt, to which Pratt said, "I don't want you smoking in front of kids at the park."

The MTV alum said he's going to be "enforcing" such rules, as drug-addicted vagrants have seemingly taken over many city parks and public spaces.