Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Spencer Pratt With Cringe Throwback Clips from 'The Hills' Ahead of L.A. Mayoral Election

split image of Jimmy Kimmel and Spencer Pratt
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel aired a fake campaign ad mocking Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles mayoral run.

Profile Image

June 2 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

As Spencer Pratt fights for votes in Los Angeles' mayoral race, Jimmy Kimmel is reminding voters of the reality star's less-than-presidential past, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late-night host aired a brutal mock campaign ad packed with embarrassing The Hills clips just one day before Election Day.

Article continues below advertisement

Savage Campaign Ad

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The parody claimed Pratt would 'heal' the city with crystals from his struggling business.
Source: mega

The parody claimed Pratt would 'heal' the city with crystals from his struggling business.

On the June 1 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel unveiled a parody ad targeting Pratt's bid for mayor of Los Angeles.

"For decades, L.A. has been run by career politicians. It's time for real change," the fake campaign spot declared. "L.A. needs a mayor with no experience in anything at all!"

The ad also mocked Pratt's crystal business, joking he would "heal this city with thousands of crystals he was unable to sell."

It ended with its harshest punchline: "Let the world know just how f---ing stupid you are: Spencer Pratt for mayor."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jimmykimmellive/Instagram

Kimmel's segment featured several controversial clips from Pratt's time on 'The Hills.'

Article continues below advertisement

'The Hills' Flashback

image of The late-night host suggested Pratt was using reality TV fame to fuel his political ambitions.
Source: mega

The late-night host suggested Pratt was using reality TV fame to fuel his political ambitions.

Kimmel's team paired clips from Pratt's real campaign ads with some of his most infamous moments from MTV's The Hills.

The footage highlighted the former reality star's controversial past, including scenes in which he referred to a female castmate as a "b-tch" and described himself as "dangerous."

The segment resurrected the villain persona that made Pratt one of reality television's most polarizing figures and underscored Kimmel's argument that celebrity fame does not necessarily translate into political qualifications.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Comparison

image of Kimmel compared Pratt's rise in the polls to Donald Trump's path from television to politics.
Source: mega

Kimmel compared Pratt's rise in the polls to Donald Trump's path from television to politics.

The latest roast came less than a week after Kimmel devoted part of his monologue to Pratt's growing support among voters.

"Since he's a moderately famous person, he gets attention. He's on the news. He's on social media. For the first time in his life, people are agreeing with what he has to say," Kimmel said.

"He's angry about the same problems a lot of people here are angry about. Does he have solutions to those problems? No. But at least he's acknowledging that they are problems," he added.

The comedian went on to compare Pratt's rise to President Trump's path from reality television to politics, arguing the candidate was enjoying a renewed spotlight fueled by public frustration.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
split image of Ella Emhoff and Ella Emhoff

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Puts Toned Figure on Display in Racy See-Through Crop Top After Celebrating 27th Birthday

Andy Cohen allegedly blocked 'Real Housewives' stars after private leaks surfaced.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Paranoid' Andy Cohen Cuts Off Housewives — Bravo Boss 'Puts Block on Texts and Emails After Reality Show Star Leaks'

Election Day Showdown

image of Pratt responded to the comedian's criticism with a joke on social media.
Source: mega

Pratt responded to the comedian's criticism with a joke on social media.

Kimmel also questioned whether Pratt was genuinely interested in serving as mayor if elected.

"You think this guy wants to sit through city council meetings all day talking about zoning? No, he wants to be a star again," the host said. "And guess what? It's working. He's everywhere. People show up to see him speak. He's doing interviews. He's making deals for a new reality show. It's exactly what Donald Trump did."

Pratt brushed off the criticism, responding on X: "Jimmy's secretly voting for me."

Despite the ridicule, the reality star entered Tuesday's primary as a serious contender.

While incumbent Mayor Karen Bass led most surveys, one recent poll showed Pratt tied with her ahead of Election Day.

If no candidate wins a majority, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.