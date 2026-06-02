Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Spencer Pratt With Cringe Throwback Clips from 'The Hills' Ahead of L.A. Mayoral Election
June 2 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
As Spencer Pratt fights for votes in Los Angeles' mayoral race, Jimmy Kimmel is reminding voters of the reality star's less-than-presidential past, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late-night host aired a brutal mock campaign ad packed with embarrassing The Hills clips just one day before Election Day.
Savage Campaign Ad
On the June 1 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel unveiled a parody ad targeting Pratt's bid for mayor of Los Angeles.
"For decades, L.A. has been run by career politicians. It's time for real change," the fake campaign spot declared. "L.A. needs a mayor with no experience in anything at all!"
The ad also mocked Pratt's crystal business, joking he would "heal this city with thousands of crystals he was unable to sell."
It ended with its harshest punchline: "Let the world know just how f---ing stupid you are: Spencer Pratt for mayor."
'The Hills' Flashback
Kimmel's team paired clips from Pratt's real campaign ads with some of his most infamous moments from MTV's The Hills.
The footage highlighted the former reality star's controversial past, including scenes in which he referred to a female castmate as a "b-tch" and described himself as "dangerous."
The segment resurrected the villain persona that made Pratt one of reality television's most polarizing figures and underscored Kimmel's argument that celebrity fame does not necessarily translate into political qualifications.
Trump Comparison
The latest roast came less than a week after Kimmel devoted part of his monologue to Pratt's growing support among voters.
"Since he's a moderately famous person, he gets attention. He's on the news. He's on social media. For the first time in his life, people are agreeing with what he has to say," Kimmel said.
"He's angry about the same problems a lot of people here are angry about. Does he have solutions to those problems? No. But at least he's acknowledging that they are problems," he added.
The comedian went on to compare Pratt's rise to President Trump's path from reality television to politics, arguing the candidate was enjoying a renewed spotlight fueled by public frustration.
Election Day Showdown
Kimmel also questioned whether Pratt was genuinely interested in serving as mayor if elected.
"You think this guy wants to sit through city council meetings all day talking about zoning? No, he wants to be a star again," the host said. "And guess what? It's working. He's everywhere. People show up to see him speak. He's doing interviews. He's making deals for a new reality show. It's exactly what Donald Trump did."
Pratt brushed off the criticism, responding on X: "Jimmy's secretly voting for me."
Despite the ridicule, the reality star entered Tuesday's primary as a serious contender.
While incumbent Mayor Karen Bass led most surveys, one recent poll showed Pratt tied with her ahead of Election Day.
If no candidate wins a majority, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.