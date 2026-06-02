Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Spencer Pratt With Cringe Throwback Clips from 'The Hills' Ahead of L.A. Mayoral Election

On the June 1 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel unveiled a parody ad targeting Pratt's bid for mayor of Los Angeles.

"For decades, L.A. has been run by career politicians. It's time for real change," the fake campaign spot declared. "L.A. needs a mayor with no experience in anything at all!"

The ad also mocked Pratt's crystal business, joking he would "heal this city with thousands of crystals he was unable to sell."

It ended with its harshest punchline: "Let the world know just how f---ing stupid you are: Spencer Pratt for mayor."