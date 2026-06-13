EXCLUSIVE: Everybody DIDN'T Love Raymond — Radar Reveals How Ray Romano Was Crippled With Fear He Would Be Fired From the Sitcom That Bore His Name

RadarOnline.com can reveal Romano, 68, reflected on the anxiety that overshadowed the launch of the hit CBS comedy during a reunion panel to mark the hit show bearing his name.

Ray Romano began work on Everybody Loves Raymond convinced he could be fired at any moment, while carrying the scars of an earlier sitcom dismissal as he stepped onto the set of the show that would eventually make him one of television's biggest comedy stars.

Romano began work on his hit sitcom convinced he could be fired.

Appearing alongside series creator Phil Rosenthal and original writers Tom Caltabiano, Tucker Cawley, Mike Royce, Lew Schneider, Steve Skrovan, and Aaron Shure, Romano looked back on the uncertainty he felt when production began in 1996.

Although Everybody Loves Raymond would go on to run until 2005, win 15 Emmy Awards, and collect 69 nominations, Romano said he arrived on set haunted by an earlier experience on NewsRadio, where he had been removed from the cast before filming had properly begun.

Sources close to the reunion said Romano's recollections highlighted just how uncertain his future once seemed despite the enormous success that followed.

One source told us: "People tend to assume Ray walked straight into stardom, but that's not how he remembers it. He was carrying a lot of self-doubt because he'd already experienced rejection on a major television project."

Another insider said, "The remarkable thing is that he was starring in a show named after himself and still worried he might not last. That insecurity stayed with him through those early episodes.

"Looking back now, it's easy to forget how inexperienced Ray felt as an actor. He was a stand-up comic being asked to lead a network sitcom, and there was genuine fear about whether he could pull it off."