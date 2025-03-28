EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking Reason Revealed Why 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Star Patricia Heaton Finally Kicked Her Booze Addiction
Ray Romano's TV wife Patricia Heaton hid a shocking secret from the world.
The actress, 67, was a heavy drinker for years until a humiliating moment in front of her sons pushed her to quit cold turkey in 2018, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Before that, Heaton admitted she managed to keep her drinking in check while filming Everybody Loves Raymond from 1996 to 2005.
However, after the show wrapped, the mom of Samuel, 31, John, 29, Joseph, 27, and Daniel, 26 – with her second husband, actor David Hunt, 71 – said she started eagerly anticipating that first drink at happy hour.
Ray's beloved TV wife revealed she would hit the town with friends, knock back two or three cocktails before dinner, enjoy at least two glasses of wine during the meal, and finish it off with a digestif afterward.
But a shocking 2018 wake-up call drove her to immediately quit while visiting her boys in Nashville.
She recalled: "It was Thanksgiving, and we drank while we were making dinner.
"We drank while we were eating, and we drank while we cleaned up.
"There were 10 of us – including three of my sons. I kept filling my wine glass with red wine... there came a point when I started to say something and found I couldn't get the worlds out.
"One of my sons said, 'Oh great, Mom, you can't even talk.' And I was so humiliated... I thought, 'That's it for me!'"
The devout Catholic also reportedly relied on religion when throwing in the towel.
A source dished: "She said the Bible has so many examples of the right way to lead your life – it's been her road map to sobriety!"
In 2021, the actress posted a heartfelt video celebrating her three years of sobriety from alcohol.
She said in the selfie clip: "Hello friends. It’s July, where we celebrate our nation’s freedom... also celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me.
"So I just wanted to share that with you, and message me if any of you are doing that now and need some encouragement or anything at all. Have a great day."
In a prior interview, Heaton delved deeper into how she felt after quitting booze – even saying she wanted to be healthier for her family.
She admitted: "I miss it terribly, but at the end of the day, I feel better. I noticed that I was looking forward every night to cocktails. And if I happened to go to lunch, I might have a glass of wine or Prosecco.
"There's an actual statistic that women who were moderate drinkers in their 30s and 40s often become alcoholics in their 50s and 60s."
She continued: "I think it’s something about your children leaving the house and the things that used to anchor you are no longer there. You’re a little bit at sea, and so you reach for the bottle to dull the uncertainty.
"And as your hormones change, you can’t really process alcohol the same way you did when you were younger.
"I’ve stopped, and my life has improved significantly. My kids are in their mid-20s and I’ll probably be in my 70s by the time I have grandchildren.
"I want to be healthy for them."
Heaton gained widespread fame for playing Debra Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond, which earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
She also starred as Frankie Heck in the sitcom The Middle (2009–2018), which further solidified her status as a beloved TV mom.
Additionally, Heaton published Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention, in 2020.
The book centers around embracing new chapters in life, featuring personal stories and insights from others who have reinvented themselves.