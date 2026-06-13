Bill Maher Brands Donald Trump 'Our Redneck President' as He Mocks UFC Birthday Bash and Knicks Curse

The comedian's opening monologue touched on several Trump-related headlines, including the boos the president received at Madison Square Garden and plans for a UFC event tied to his birthday festivities , which Maher later compared to "gladiator games."

Bill Maher took fresh shots at Donald Trump during Friday night's episode of HBO' s Real Time, ridiculing the president's upcoming 80th birthday celebration and revisiting the controversy surrounding his appearance at a recent New York Knicks playoff game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian joked Trump's appearance at a Knicks playoff game may have ended the team's winning streak.

Maher began by celebrating the Knicks' playoff success, telling viewers he had remained loyal to the team since high school.

"I have never wavered on the Knicks, so this is important to me," he said before turning his attention to Trump.

The host noted Trump attended one of the team's recent playoff games and joked the visit may have coincided with a change in luck.

"Trump is not going. He went to game three, and they lost," Maher quipped. "The Knicks had a 13-game winning streak in the playoffs. That's almost unheard of. Then he went, they lost."

Maher quickly added: "I'm not saying he made them lose. I am saying I am offering a million dollars not to go to this game."

The comedian then clarified the remark was a joke, referencing Trump's past legal battles over public comments.