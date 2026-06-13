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Home > News > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Brands Donald Trump 'Our Redneck President' as He Mocks UFC Birthday Bash and Knicks Curse

split image of Bill Maher and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Bill Maher mocked Donald Trump during a fiery opening monologue on Friday night's episode of 'Real Time.'

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June 13 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

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Bill Maher took fresh shots at Donald Trump during Friday night's episode of HBO's Real Time, ridiculing the president's upcoming 80th birthday celebration and revisiting the controversy surrounding his appearance at a recent New York Knicks playoff game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian's opening monologue touched on several Trump-related headlines, including the boos the president received at Madison Square Garden and plans for a UFC event tied to his birthday festivities, which Maher later compared to "gladiator games."

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Knicks Superstition

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image of The comedian joked Trump's appearance at a Knicks playoff game may have ended the team's winning streak.
Source: mega

The comedian joked Trump's appearance at a Knicks playoff game may have ended the team's winning streak.

Maher began by celebrating the Knicks' playoff success, telling viewers he had remained loyal to the team since high school.

"I have never wavered on the Knicks, so this is important to me," he said before turning his attention to Trump.

The host noted Trump attended one of the team's recent playoff games and joked the visit may have coincided with a change in luck.

"Trump is not going. He went to game three, and they lost," Maher quipped. "The Knicks had a 13-game winning streak in the playoffs. That's almost unheard of. Then he went, they lost."

Maher quickly added: "I'm not saying he made them lose. I am saying I am offering a million dollars not to go to this game."

The comedian then clarified the remark was a joke, referencing Trump's past legal battles over public comments.

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Source: @RedWavePress/X

Maher quipped he would pay 'a million dollars' to keep Trump away from the next Knicks game.

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Booing Controversy

image of Trump was previously booed by some fans when he appeared on the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden.

Trump was previously booed by some fans when he appeared on the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden.

Maher also revisited the viral moment when Trump and his granddaughter Kai appeared on the arena's video board and were met with loud boos from the crowd.

Calling it a "very tender moment," Maher joked Trump turned to his granddaughter and said: "I'm sorry they're booing you, honey."

The host then addressed claims that a version of the footage posted online appeared to have removed the crowd's negative reaction.

"The next day a video was posted of this and the booing had magically gone," Maher said. "And we don't know who did this, but the speculation is going to either Kash Patel or Pete Hegseth because if anyone knows how to make booze disappear."

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'Our Redneck President'

image of The comedian referred to Trump as 'our redneck president' while discussing his upcoming birthday.

The comedian referred to Trump as 'our redneck president' while discussing his upcoming birthday.

Maher later shifted to Trump's upcoming birthday festivities, arguing the biggest sporting event of the weekend wasn't taking place inside an arena.

"But the really big sporting event is this weekend," he said. "Our redneck president is turning 80."

The audience erupted as Maher continued to ridicule the celebration.

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'Gladiator Games'

image of Trump's 80th birthday celebrations are expected to include a UFC event that has generated headlines.
Source: mega

Trump's 80th birthday celebrations are expected to include a UFC event that has generated headlines.

According to Maher, the planned UFC event tied to Trump's birthday reflected something far bigger than sports entertainment.

"And to celebrate, there is a UFC fight on the lawn," he told viewers. "So the emperor is holding gladiator games on his birthday. Nothing to see here. I wouldn't think about it too much. Don't worry about it."

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