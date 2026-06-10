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Home > News > Kai Trump

'That's Embarrassing': Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 20, Accused of 'Changing the Audio' on Viral Clip of Prez Being Booed at NBA Finals

split image of Donald Trump and Kai Trump
Source: mega; @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump was accused of changing the audio in a viral NBA Finals video featuring her grandfather.

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June 10 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, is facing ridicule online after critics accused her of swapping out the audio in a viral NBA Finals video to make it sound like the president was being cheered instead of booed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 20-year-old social media star shared footage from inside Madison Square Garden following Trump's appearance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

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Audio Drama

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image of Critics claimed Kai's clip replaced boos with cheers after Donald Trump appeared on arena screens.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Critics claimed Kai's clip replaced boos with cheers after Donald Trump appeared on arena screens.

Kai posted the clip shortly after attending the game with her grandfather, showing the crowd reacting as Trump appeared on arena screens.

While videos shared by other attendees appeared to capture a chorus of boos directed at the president, Kai's version seemed to feature a far more enthusiastic reception.

She captioned the video, "Thank you to 15SOF for capturing this special moment with my Grandpa 🫶."

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Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Social media users quickly questioned the authenticity of the audio in Kai's post.

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'That's Embarrassing'

image of Social media users also scrutinized Kai's reaction as the crowd responded to the president.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Social media users also scrutinized Kai's reaction as the crowd responded to the president.

Critics wasted no time sounding off in the comments section.

"Changing the audio is wild though," one user wrote.

Another added: "That's embarrassing changing the audio."

Some commenters were particularly ruthless as they mocked the alleged edit.

"Following in her family's lying ways. They must be so proud. THE BOOOOOS ROCKED THE FOUNDATION OF THE GARDEN," one critic fumed.

Neither Kai nor the White House publicly addressed the claims.

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Reading Kai's Reaction

image of One commenter claimed Kai appeared to smile during the controversial moment.
Source: mega

One commenter claimed Kai appeared to smile during the controversial moment.

While it was unclear whether Trump heard the crowd's response, many viewers became fixated on Kai's reaction as the boos rang out across the arena.

One commenter wrote: "Kai Trump wasn't forced to stand for the anthem — she was already standing. And if you look closely, she was smiling when everyone booed."

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Critics Sounded Off Before Tipoff

image of Trump's appearance at the Finals had already drawn criticism from Ann Coulter and Stephen A. Smith.
Source: mega

Trump's appearance at the Finals had already drawn criticism from Ann Coulter and Stephen A. Smith.

The controversy surrounding Trump's appearance began long before he stepped foot inside Madison Square Garden.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter blasted the president's decision to attend the game, arguing the visit would create unnecessary disruptions for fans and law enforcement.

"Of all the selfish, narcissistic things Trump has done, attending MSG to see the Knicks play in person Monday night is the absolute worst," Coulter wrote on X.

She went on to claim thousands of attendees would be inconvenienced by heightened security measures, increased traffic and additional police presence, before concluding: "Presidents ought to be willing to sacrifice once in awhile."

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith also said he would have preferred the president stay away from the Finals, insisting his concerns had nothing to do with politics.

"He's coming to Game 3 of the Finals, and I don't want him there," Smith said. "It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that."

"It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that's going to be existing at Madison Square Garden," he added.

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