EXCLUSIVE: UFC White House Bash's Legal Nightmare — Lawsuit Filed Against Event as Trump Accused of Using Historic Grounds for Private Profit
June 8 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
A controversial plan to bring a UFC fight card to the White House has triggered a legal showdown, with critics accusing President Trump and his administration of turning one of the nation's most recognizable landmarks into a venue for private financial gain.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, plaintiffs Susan Douglas and Paul Romano have filed a federal lawsuit against the National Park Service, the Department of the Interior, and multiple government officials seeking to halt the upcoming event, known as UFC Freedom 250.
Lawsuit Details: Improperly Authorized the UFC Extravaganza
The lawsuit challenges plans for a June 14 card on the White House South Lawn, along with ceremonial weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial. Plaintiffs argue federal officials improperly authorized the event under rules intended for celebrations tied to America’s 250th anniversary.
Douglas and Romano contend the promotion is not a government-sponsored patriotic event but a commercial venture designed to benefit UFC, its corporate partners, and sponsors. The complaint alleges the production is being organized and controlled by private entities rather than federal agencies, making its use of public property unlawful.
At the center of the dispute is UFC CEO Dana White, a longtime Trump ally. According to the filing, UFC has been granted unprecedented access to the White House and Lincoln Memorial while capitalizing on the locations for promotional and branding purposes.
The lawsuit cites reports that VIP packages connected to the event are being marketed for as much as $1.5million and claims corporate sponsors are expected to receive significant exposure from the spectacle.
The complaint also targets a massive steel structure known as "The Claw," which has reportedly been erected on the South Lawn. Plaintiffs claim the framework stands roughly 92 feet tall, weighs approximately 600 tons, and has altered portions of the historic grounds.
They argue the installation moved forward without proper congressional approval or the environmental reviews typically required for projects of that scale.
Will President Trump Benefit From Event?
Beyond concerns about the White House itself, the lawsuit objects to plans for UFC weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial. Plaintiffs argue the monument's historic and symbolic significance makes it an inappropriate setting for a commercial sporting promotion, particularly given the highly charged atmosphere often associated with UFC events.
The filing further alleges Trump could personally benefit from the event's success. Plaintiffs point to reports that the president purchased up to $50,000 in stock of TKO Group Holdings, UFC’s parent company, earlier this year.
They argue that sponsorship deals, broadcast arrangements, and corporate branding surrounding UFC Freedom 250 undermine claims that the event is primarily intended to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary celebration.
'Deep-Plane' Facelift, Neck Lift, Facial Fat Grafting, Collagen and More: Inside 82-Year-Old Patti LaBelle's Dramatic Plastic Surgery Makeover — That Left One Plastic Surgeon Celebrating 'an Extraordinary Degree of Facial Preservation'
The legal challenge marks the latest dispute involving changes to the White House grounds. As Radar previously reported, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt faced backlash after praising Trump's ongoing makeover of the historic property.
Now, critics are asking a federal judge to step in before fighters enter the Octagon, arguing the administration's approval of the event violates federal law and improperly converts treasured public landmarks into platforms for private profit.