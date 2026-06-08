EXCLUSIVE: UFC White House Bash's Legal Nightmare — Lawsuit Filed Against Event as Trump Accused of Using Historic Grounds for Private Profit

The lawsuit challenges plans for a June 14 card on the White House South Lawn, along with ceremonial weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial. Plaintiffs argue federal officials improperly authorized the event under rules intended for celebrations tied to America’s 250th anniversary.

Douglas and Romano contend the promotion is not a government-sponsored patriotic event but a commercial venture designed to benefit UFC, its corporate partners, and sponsors. The complaint alleges the production is being organized and controlled by private entities rather than federal agencies, making its use of public property unlawful.

At the center of the dispute is UFC CEO Dana White, a longtime Trump ally. According to the filing, UFC has been granted unprecedented access to the White House and Lincoln Memorial while capitalizing on the locations for promotional and branding purposes.