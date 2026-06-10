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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's 'Aggressive' Plan to Build Major Arch Before White House Exit Exposed — As Prez Adds Another Construction Project to the List

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appears to have his massive arch on his mind these days.

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June 10 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to get his massive arch finished before he exits the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal, despite what seems like insurmountable odds.

The construction project is just one of several the president has had on his list throughout his second term.

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Trump's Arch Dreams Revealed

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is said to be eager to finish his 250-foot arch project before his term is up.

The latest venture, a 250-foot arch, was proposed by Trump in 2025 but has yet to receive congressional approval. However, Trump administration officials claim they will be moving forward with the build with or without permission.

According to construction experts, Trump's hope to complete the arch before his swan song is "unusually aggressive for a nonemergency project."

The experts, who spoke to the Washington Post, made it clear that to meet Trump's deadline, plenty of manpower... and hours will be spilled.

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Trump in a 'Hurry' to Finish Arch Before His Grand Exit

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Source: MEGA

The arch is just one of several construction projects the president is all about.

According to the National Park Service documents, the arch would require at least 20 hours of construction every day for the next two to three years.

The project would also require huge cranes, over 300 feet high, which have caused safety concerns since the proposed location for the arch is on a flight path to nearby Reagan National Airport, where planes can sometimes fly at around 500 feet of altitude.

Experts believe the arch would be built with concrete clad in granite, not in natural stone like other iconic monuments, including the Lincoln Memorial.

"(Trump's) obviously in a hurry to try to get this all done before he leaves office,” University of Maryland architecture professor Matthew Bell explained. "Most of the major monuments in D.C. are stone."

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old has also been obsessed with building a new ballroom at the White House.

The arch, if constructed, would also possibly obstruct views of Arlington National Cemetery, which has led to complaints. According to a recent post, fifty-two percent of Americans are against the planned arch.

The president has faced harsh backlash for being all about his construction projects as Americans struggle with everyday needs. The East Wing of the White House was ripped down last October to begin construction on Trump's ballroom, which he has gone on about for months.

However, a federal judge temporarily paused the project on March 31.

While Congress only appropriated $2.5million for repairs to the White House, the ballroom is said to be reaching the $400million mark. Trump has claimed the updates are being financed by wealthy donors and even his own cash.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has already renovated the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The 79-year-old was also all in on renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, claiming he wants to "keep our country beautiful and safe..." in response to ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott pushing back against the build.

He raged at the time, "That's such a stupid question that you asked. We're fixing up the reflecting pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and you say, 'Why are you fixing it up?' Because you can understand dirt, maybe, better than I can, but I don't allow it."

"A question like that is a disgrace to our country," Trump later went off.

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