Trump's 'Aggressive' Plan to Build Major Arch Before White House Exit Exposed — As Prez Adds Another Construction Project to the List

The construction project is just one of several the president has had on his list throughout his second term.

Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to get his massive arch finished before he exits the White House , RadarOnline.com can reveal, despite what seems like insurmountable odds.

Trump is said to be eager to finish his 250-foot arch project before his term is up.

The experts, who spoke to the Washington Post , made it clear that to meet Trump's deadline, plenty of manpower... and hours will be spilled.

According to construction experts, Trump's hope to complete the arch before his swan song is "unusually aggressive for a nonemergency project."

The latest venture, a 250-foot arch, was proposed by Trump in 2025 but has yet to receive congressional approval. However, Trump administration officials claim they will be moving forward with the build with or without permission.

The arch is just one of several construction projects the president is all about.

According to the National Park Service documents, the arch would require at least 20 hours of construction every day for the next two to three years.

The project would also require huge cranes, over 300 feet high, which have caused safety concerns since the proposed location for the arch is on a flight path to nearby Reagan National Airport, where planes can sometimes fly at around 500 feet of altitude.

Experts believe the arch would be built with concrete clad in granite, not in natural stone like other iconic monuments, including the Lincoln Memorial.

"(Trump's) obviously in a hurry to try to get this all done before he leaves office,” University of Maryland architecture professor Matthew Bell explained. "Most of the major monuments in D.C. are stone."