Trump's Ballroom Backlash: Republicans Distance Themselves From President's Expensive Building Spree Ahead of 2026 Midterms

As concerns mount over the economy and foreign policy, members of his own party are increasingly distancing themselves from the president's high-priced building projects.

President Donald Trump 's costly plans to reshape Washington, D.C., are becoming a growing headache for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump's proposed White House ballroom has become a flashpoint within the Republican Party.

"There's this realization … if no one's looking out for me, I have to look out for myself," one senior GOP aide told CNN of the mood among vulnerable Republicans.

Ahead of what many expect to be a difficult midterm cycle for the GOP, several Republicans are pushing back against Trump's plans for a White House ballroom, a triumphal arch and other upgrades across the nation's capital.

Critics say the president's construction plans send the wrong message as Americans struggle with rising costs.

More than a dozen Senate Republicans reportedly cast a symbolic vote against the ballroom this week, and a federal judge has temporarily blocked construction.

"When you are holding press gaggles in front of a ballroom construction site that no one asked for, you're proactively sending the signal to voters: 'I don't know what's important to you, but here's what's important to me,'" Heye, a former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, told The Hill .

Republican strategist Doug Heye blasted Trump for recently holding a press conference in front of the demolished East Wing, where a new White House ballroom is expected to be built.

The ballroom's reported price tag has ballooned from $200 million to $400 million.

Meanwhile, Trump's proposed triumphal arch is expected to cost roughly $100 million, while upgrades to the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall are projected to exceed $13 million.

The ballroom's estimated price has reportedly doubled from $200 million to $400 million, per The Daily Beast . Congressional Republicans have also floated as much as $1 billion in federal funding for security upgrades tied to the White House and ballroom site.

The growing costs associated with Trump's projects have also sparked concern among Republicans who traditionally campaign on fiscal restraint.

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Some Republicans are also seeking distance from Trump as questions swirl over his handling of Iran and broader voter frustrations about the cost of living.

Michigan Representative Tom Barrett, one of four House Republicans who voted this week to limit Trump's Iran war powers, pointed to concerns he hears from constituents back home.

"I think that people are frustrated, certainly," Barrett told CNN.

"I definitely feel what people are experiencing back home," he added. "I fill up my gas tank too. I have four kids, we're taking them to practice, we're taking them to school, we're driving throughout my district. I see it as well."

Trump, however, appeared unconcerned by the political ramifications.

"They thought they were going to outwait me, you know, 'we'll outwait him, he's got the midterms,'" the president said last week. "I don't care about the midterms."